U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.98
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8210
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,143.51
    -203.84 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.26
    -2.43 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

AEROMEXICO REPORTS 3Q22 RESULTS

·1 min read

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX), today reported its unaudited consolidated results for the third quarter 2022.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2022

  • On March 17, 2022. Grupo Aeromexico, informed that successfully concluded its financial restructuring process and emerged from its Chapter 11 process.

  • Grupo Aeromexico's capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased 31.4% year over year, primarily driven by the sequential recovery in domestic and international markets.

  • Grupo Aeromexico's third quarter 2022 revenue reached $21.4 billion pesos; a 61.7% increase with respect to same period of 2021. During the quarter, revenue per ASK (RASK) increased by 23.1% year over year.

  • EBITDAR amounted to $4.9 billion pesos. A year over year increase of $1.2 billion pesos.

  • Third quarter 2022 EBIT amounted to $2,022 million pesos; an improvement of $1.7 billion compared to the same period 2021.

  • Cost per ASK (CASK) in dollars, excluding fuel, was $0.045, a decrease of 12.9% compared to the same period of 2021. This reflects the Company's structural cost efficiency achievements.

  • Aeromexico's cash position as of September 30th, 2022, amounted to $15.4 billion pesos, equivalent to approximately $759 million dollars. Excluding restricted cash, Aeromexico's cash balance amounted to $14.7 billion pesos, equivalent to $725 million dollars.

  • As of September 30th, 2022, Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 141 aircraft, 19 more aircraft compared to third quarter 2021.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet include Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com  
www.skyteam.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeromexico-reports-3q22-results-301654197.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Emerging markets want government-issued digital currencies. Here’s what it means for the future of crypto

    New data from Morning Consult sheds light on the relationship between cryptocurrencies and CBDCs.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

    Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases. In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%.

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Why Shares of Northern Trust Are Falling Today

    Shares of the large custodian bank Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) had fallen roughly 9.5% as of 12:53 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year this morning. "Northern Trust's third-quarter results reflected consistent execution in the face of challenging macroeconomic and market conditions," CEO Michael O'Grady said in an earnings statement. This hurt Northern Trust's largest revenue source, which is trust, investment, and other servicing fees.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • 10 Best MLP Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best MLP dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of MLPs and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best MLP Dividend Stocks to Buy. A master limited partnership (MLP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that mainly engages in energy infrastructure and […]

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.

  • Tesla Earnings Are Mixed, But Musk Predicts 'Epic Q4,' Stock Buyback

    Tesla earnings topped Q3 estimates, but revenue missed. TSLA stock, near a 52-week low, slipped after hours, though CEO Elon Musk broke some news.

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.

  • Elon Musk teases massive Tesla stock buyback as CFO trims forecast for annual deliveries and stock falls

    Tesla Inc. produced less revenue than expected despite record deliveries in the third quarter, but earnings beat analysts' estimates.

  • Generac stock rocked after profit warning due to weakness in home generator business

    Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. suffered a record selloff on Wednesday, after the home generator maker issued an earnings warning and cut its growth outlook, citing pressure on residential sales.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.