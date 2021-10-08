U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Aeromexico updates financial information related with its restructuring process

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that it has uploaded into its investor relations site (https://aeromexico.com/en-us/investors/) certain "cleansing materials", that were provided to prospective investors, pursuant to confidentiality agreements entered into by the Company for the purpose of sharing confidential information as part of the exit financing marketing process in connection with Aeroméxico's Chapter 11 reorganization process; provided that the preliminary financial information contained therein does not reflect adjustments under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The quarterly financial statements and financial and operating reports of Aeroméxico, as of September 30, 2021, will reflect certain adjustments for IFRS and, in due course, will be formally submitted and disclosed by the Company to the Mexican Securities Exchange Market as part of its quarterly reporting obligations under the applicable Mexican securities law and regulations.

Aeroméxico will continue pursuing, in an orderly manner, its voluntary financial restructuring through Chapter 11, while continuing to operate and offer services to its customers and contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for operations. The Company will continue to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement necessary adjustments to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

