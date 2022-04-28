U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,221.31
    +37.35 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,470.50
    +168.57 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,615.70
    +126.77 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.12
    -8.92 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.65
    +1.63 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.10
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.41 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8670
    +0.0490 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2457
    -0.0085 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8510
    +2.4070 (+1.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,637.49
    +893.04 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.98
    +5.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.47
    +68.86 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Aerones raises $9M to inspect wind turbines with robots

Brian Heater
·2 min read

A strange byproduct of writing about robots all the time is getting strange bits of insight into jobs you’d never really considered. Like, it makes sense, certainly, that it’s someone’s job to inspect and clean wind turbines, but the thought had never really crossed my mind. Turns out it’s a fairly harrowing job, as these things go, requiring people to dangle high in the air to get a closer look at the blades.

Y Combinator-backed Aerones was founded with the mission of using drones to get human workers out of harm’s way. The solution made sense on the face of it. It’s among the more compelling uses I’ve seen for those sorts of massive industrial devices. In 2020, however, the company changed approaches, moving from drones to robots.

Image Credits: Aerones

Seems the new approach is gaining some traction. Today the Latvian startup announced a $9 million seed round, led by Future Positive Capital and Change Ventures. That joins an already announced $3.6 million pre-seed. The firm says it’s currently working with 9/10 of the largest wind companies, including names like GE and Siemens Gamesa, having inspected around 3,000 turbines in all. That’s spread out across 17 countries, largely in Europe and North and South America.

“We are rapidly scaling up operations in terms of robots and service teams in the field,” co-founder and CEO Dainis Kruze said in a release. “This funding enables us to continue our rapid growth and prepare for our Series A funding round later this year.”

The company says its growth came in spite of COVID-19, though it’s hard to imagine that the pandemic wasn’t a driver, at least in part. All manner of industries have turned toward automation over the past two years. Of course, their approach does still require humans. A team is required to run the robots remotely from the ground.

Image Credits: Aerones

Once in place, a number of different robots can perform various tasks in addition to the standard inspection, including cleaning, de-icing and coating. All told, Aerones claims its tech is capable of doing the work up to 6x faster and 40% cheaper than human counterparts.

This new round of funding will go toward R&D and expanding the company’s commercial offerings.

Recommended Stories

  • Dramatic Footage Shows Truck Narrowly Miss Ohio School Bus as Brakes Fail

    Dramatic footage released by authorities in Ohio shows a truck whose brakes had failed narrowly avoiding a collision with a school bus on the morning of April 19.Footage from multiple cameras released by the Montville Police Department in Medina County shows views from the truck and from the school bus as the incident occurred, capturing the moment the truck swerved to avoid the bus.The incident happened during a school run to an elementary in the Medina school district, authorities told local media.The truck driver was heard in dashcam footage saying, “Stop, stop, stop! No,” in a distressed tone as he neared the bus and sounded the horn several times. Footage onboard the school bus showed shocked passengers, including children. One passenger said, “Oh God, he ain’t gonna make it!” as they heard the horn.The truck driver told authorities later that morning that his brakes failed as he drove the 80,000-pound vehicle, according to local media.The Montville Police Department said on Facebook that “a major crisis was avoided and many lives were likely saved” thanks to the quick actions of the truck driver. Credit: Montville Police Department via Storyful

  • The Charlotte Observer, N&O win national awards for “Death in the Fast Lane” project

    The investigation showed how North Carolina has allowed extreme speeding to become widespread, with deadly results.

  • Why Surgical Innovation Should Boost Medtronic's Growth

    Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) may be a leader in the medical device space, but its sluggish 1.3% revenue growth over the past three years has not kept pace with the 5% growth of the medical device market. Medtronic's Surgical Innovations segment achieved robust growth over the past year. Its 9% revenue growth overshadowed the 2%-3% revenue growth from the Cardiovascular and Neuroscience segments.

  • It looks like more robots are coming to Chipotle

    Chippy the tortilla-making robot may soon have new friends in the back of Chipotle restaurants.

  • Zippedi is using robots to digitize inventory for last-mile delivery

    Luis Vera believes the third time is the charm. The self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur admits that his vision for digitizing retail was a decade or two early when he started his journey in the 90s. The notion of competing directly against Amazon is a seemingly impossible order, but Zippedi’s vision utilizes the geographical benefit of brick and mortal locations to help facilitate last-mile deliveries.

  • Meet three humanoid robots built to mimic real life

    STORY: Meet three humanoid robots built to mimic real life [Pedia_Roid]Location: Tokyo, JapanThis child-like robot is helping to train pediatric dentists in Japan by mimicking a child's response to dental treatmentPedia_Roid can simulate signs of a medical emergencysuch as convulsion and heart failureair cylinders within the robot's joints move its entire body, mouth and tongue[Yusuke Ishii is the engineering division director of Tmsuk]"The medical workers really need to experience medical emergencies. It is important that they experience a situation where something goes wrong, and that's what it can simulate."[Ameca]‘Ameca’ was built to have highly engaging human facial gesturesusing ground-breaking advancements in AI and motor movement[Morgan Roe, Engineered Arts Director of Operations]"That was our aim, was to make the most expressive robot possible.”The robot has 17 motors in its head alone"It's unlikely we'll see something like this in people's homes in the next couple of decades. But we will see them in areas like receptions, maybe in a hotel, shopping malls, or airports. So you go into an airport, you don't know where you're going, you can't find anyone to help you but Ameca is there, so you're going to go and ask the robot."[Ai-Da]Ai-Da is a hyper-realistic AI ‘robot artist’with drawing arms and multiple algorithms This was her in Egypt exhibiting her art[Aidan Meller, Modern art specialist]“So Ai-Da has actually made this sculpture with her hands in clay. It's an astonishing, pioneering technique. She literally had to put gloves (on) because she's electric. And electric and water doesn't go well together. So we had to put her hands actually in clay. So all the marks that you see on this astonishing sculpture have all have been done by the fingers of Ai-Da.”

  • CMU’s Matt Johnson-Roberson and MIT’s Daniela Rus will talk higher-education at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

    While the future of robotics looks bright, the direction it takes will ultimately be determined by the next generation of roboticists — and the academics who nurture and inspire their research and ideas.

  • Why Billions Keep Pouring Into Robotics and AI

    Venture capital firms are eager to allocate money into robotics firms in a wide range of industries from shipping to healthcare as more automation became a focus during the global pandemic. In 2021, funding globally for robotics and drone companies rose to $14.9 billion, according to PitchBook. The amount of funding raised for robotics in 2022 has been steady.

  • Robinhood Is Letting Go Of Almost 10% Of Its Workers

    Rapid headcount growth 'has led to some duplicate roles and job functions,' CEO Vlad Tanev wrote in a blog post.

  • COVID Related Microchip Shortages and the Lemon Law: Who’s Responsible?

    The worldwide microchip shortage that caused very limited new car inventories and a massive increase in car prices also has ramifications after you purchase a new vehicle.

  • A 6% fed-funds rate? Some investors say the risk is there, bringing the prospect of more painful Treasury selloffs

    The possibility of a fed-funds rate that ends up between 4% to 6% is beginning to seep into the thinking of some investors, bringing with it the prospect of another round of big bond selloffs like the one seen this year.

  • Finding a Career in Financial Services With ESG Investing

    by Sarah Adams of Vert Asset Management

  • Robinhood shares are now 75% below last July’s IPO price after job cuts announcement, but analysts are unfazed

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. sank to a fresh low on Wednesday, after the online-trading platform said it's cutting 9% of its workforce after a rapid expansion that started in 2020 when stay-at-home workers started using it in droves.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Fall; Bitcoin Trades Below $40K

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos declined on Tuesday, tracking losses in stocks. Some analysts are watching for signs of a decisive breakout or breakdown beyond $40K. Meanwhile DOGE pared most of yesterday's rally.

  • General Dynamics profit rises 3% on strong demand for private jets

    (Reuters) -Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 3.1% rise in first-quarter profit, as demand for private air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic remained high. Business jet makers, eager to capitalize on that demand from wealthy travelers opting to fly private, have been ramping up production of their jets. The profit increase comes after the pandemic crippled many aerospace companies' ability to procure as well as supply parts needed to produce products, creating shortages, reducing inventories and hammering profits amid a period of rising inflation.

  • Microsoft Stock Surges On Growth In Cloud Computing Business

    Software powerhouse Microsoft late Tuesday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal third quarter on strong cloud computing business.

  • Mastercard’s Earnings Handily Beat Expectations. Spending on Travel Is the Driver.

    MasterCard shares were popping after the credit-card issuer reported better-than-expected earnings. Mastercard (ticker: MA ) posted adjusted earnings of $2.76 a share on $5.1 billion in adjusted net revenue, well above estimates calling for $2.18 in earnings per share and revenue of $4.91 billion. Operating expenses increased 11% due to a 6-percentage point increase from acquisitions, and increased spending on advertising and personnel costs.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein Full Interview

    Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein told Bloomberg TV that the group is focusing on de-risking and strategy implementation as it seeks to turn the business around after a disappointing quarter. The company reported a bigger-than-expected loss, parted ways with three senior executives and warned that the full damage from one of the most turbulent periods in its history is yet to be accounted for.

  • Wagestream plans to hit 1 million U.S.-based users — and will need more area office space to do it

    London fintech Wagestream has had plenty of success in the U.K.; now its founders want to replicate that in the U.S. By the end of the year the company plans to triple its square footage in its U.S. headquarters — currently based in Arlington — and quadruple the number of workers with access to the Wagestream app in the country from around 250,000 to 1 million. Co-founders Portman Wills and Peter Briffett started Wagestream in 2018 as an alternative to high-interest payday lenders for “frontline” workers in the restaurant, hospitality and health care industries. Employers who pay for the software-as-a-service, or SaaS, gain access to the app for their workers, who can then receive wages they’ve already earned ahead of payday.

  • Clariant wraps up whistleblower probe, swaps out CFO

    Restated and preliminary 2020 financial statements implied a continuing operations EBITDA margin of 15.5 % versus the 15.0% previously reported, while its preliminary 2021 EBITDA margin of 16.2% was in line with previous guidance, it said. The Swiss speciality chemicals group in February delayed the release of its 2021 results as investigators looked into the allegations. "With the investigation completed, Clariant's Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen has decided to step down by 1 July 2022 to allow for a fresh start," it said.