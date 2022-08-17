U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Aeropay and Flyhi Announce Strategic Partnership Bringing Cashless Cannabis Delivery Payments to Colorado

·3 min read

Cannabis customers in Denver & Aurora now have a convenient, on-demand home delivery option in Flyhi; the online service adds Aeropay's cashless, compliant payment solutions

CHICAGO and DENVER, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, and Flyhi, an on-demand home delivery service for recreational cannabis, announced a strategic partnership bringing contactless, cashless cannabis delivery payments to businesses and consumers in Denver, CO. The partnership includes integration of Aeropay's digital and compliant payment solutions into Flyhi's on-demand home delivery service.

Aeropay logo
Aeropay logo

Through this integration, customers using Flyhi.com can pre-pay for products online at the time of checkout for home delivery orders. Payments will be facilitated through secure bank-to-bank transfers, and customers ordering through Flyhi now have the option to pay with Aeropay at checkout. For first-time Aeropay users, the sign-up process is two steps – customers simply create an Aeropay account and link their bank. Returning users can complete purchases with a single click.

Flyhi, one of the most efficient delivery management systems available, works with an exclusive line of dispensaries and top cannabis brands, including O.Pen, Wyld, Dixie, Tical, 1906, PAX, Mary's, Escape Artists and Veritas to provide consumers with all cannabis product experiences.

"We're proud to announce this partnership with Aeropay and introduce a cashless payment option for home deliveries with Flyhi." said Ashley Chubin, Chief Operating Officer at Flyhi. "Together, we made it simple for our customers; through this new integration, you can now choose a digital payment at checkout and avoid the inconvenience of cash only orders."

For business owners, taking traditional card payments isn't possible while cannabis remains illegal at the federal level, and most major banks have stayed away from working with the cannabis industry. Businesses and customers are forced to make predominantly cash transactions, but sales trends show that 51% of customers prefer to make contactless, secure payments for goods and services. Aeropay's compliant digital payments offer a safe, simple, and streamlined way for customers to pay for premium cannabis delivery service.

"Our vision has always been to facilitate better payment options for consumers and businesses. Reliance on cash payments is a major burden for most cannabis businesses, and we're proud to partner with Flyhi to create a cashless cannabis delivery experience that is safe, compliant, and cashless," said Daniel Muller, CEO and Founder of Aeropay. "Flyhi is a premier delivery company in the Denver & Aurora area, and our partnership adds another first-class cashless delivery service to the growing Colorado delivery market. We aim to provide cannabis businesses with digital payment solutions that allow them to operate in the same manner seen in other leading industries."

While this integration focuses on improving the delivery and consumer experience, Aeropay and Flyhi also provide B2B solutions for the cannabis industry. The companies have plans to streamline the cannabis experience in other parts of the supply chain while lowering the volume of cash and enabling more digital payments.

About Aeropay

Aeropay is a financial technology company providing digital payment processing solutions to state-legal cannabis businesses. With Aeropay, cannabis businesses can offer a compliant, contactless and cash-free payment option to their customers. Aeropay has sought regulatory compliance in every state that it operates in. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email hello@aeropay.com.

About Flyhi

Flyhi.com, launched in 2020, was created by cannabis & technology experts seeking to create a convenient & easier way for customers to explore, shop and receive their cannabis products discreetly at home. Fully state/city licensed and compliant, Flyhi offers a seamless, safe, and trusted shopping experience. The company's unique technology also allows dispensaries and brands the ability to track real-time data and optimize inventory control.
https://flyhi.com

Customer experience
Customer experience
Flyhi promotional, customer taking delivery
Flyhi promotional, customer taking delivery
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeropay-and-flyhi-announce-strategic-partnership-bringing-cashless-cannabis-delivery-payments-to-colorado-301607895.html

SOURCE AeroPay/MATTIO Communications

