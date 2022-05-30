U.S. markets closed

Aeroplan members can now earn points for online LCBO purchases

·4 min read
  • ACDVF

MONTREAL, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Aeroplan, Canada's leading travel loyalty program, and the LCBO, one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, are pleased to announce that Aeroplan members can now earn Aeroplan points for eligible purchases made on LCBO.com and the LCBO app, in addition to eligible purchases made in store.

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)
Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We're excited for our members in Ontario to experience the new LCBO.com and earn Aeroplan points while doing so," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "It's one more way we're bringing our members closer to their next reward."

To collect Aeroplan points on LCBO purchases made online, members simply enter their Aeroplan number at the checkout or—for added convenience— add it to their online LCBO customer profile, which will allow them to earn on every LCBO online purchase.

"Our customers can now take advantage of earning Aeroplan points across our in-store and digital channels, which provide the seamless experience that our customers expect. This is one of the many enhanced benefits of our new website, which makes it even easier to find the perfect choice heading into summer," says Vanda Provato, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, LCBO.

In celebration of earning Aeroplan points for online or in-app purchases, customers who join Aeroplan between May 26 - June 8, 2022, and make a purchase on LCBO.com or in the LCBO app during this period, will earn a one-time offer of 250 bonus points.* Also, all Aeroplan members who spend $50.00 (CAD) or more when shopping on LCBO.com or in the LCBO app between May 26 - June 8, 2022, will earn double the points on that purchase.*

Aeroplan members earn one Aeroplan point for every $4 spent at LCBO, in addition to bonus points for promotional products. Aeroplan points can be redeemed for travel to thousands of destinations around the globe, hotels, car rentals, merchandise, and gift cards, including LCBO Gift Cards.

The LCBO and Aeroplan loyalty partnership launched in late 2021.

If you are not yet an Aeroplan member, joining is easy at aircanada.com/join.

*For more information about the new LCBO online launch offers, please visit lcbo.com.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network celebrating its 25thanniversary in 2022. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 86 internationally. It is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax, which in 2021 gave Air Canada awards for the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, and an excellence award for managing COVID-19. Through its leading travel loyalty Aeroplan program, Air Canada offers the ability to earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About the LCBO

Established in 1927, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is an Ontario government enterprise responsible for the retail and wholesale of wine, beer, and spirits. It operates more than 680 retail stores across the province, and works with 450 grocery partners, licensees, and more than 400 LCBO Convenience Outlets to deliver products to Ontarians. As one of the world's largest buyers and retailers of beverage alcohol, the LCBO offers more than 28,000 products annually from more than 80 countries, making it easy to find the perfect choice to make moments great. All net income from LCBO sales goes to the Government of Ontario in the form of an annual dividend. In fiscal 2020-2021, the LCBO delivered a $2.39 billion dividend to the Ontario Government to support critical services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Through its Spirit of Sustainability social impact platform, the LCBO raised over $13.6 million to support the province's social and environmental needs, creating a more sustainable Ontario for employees, customers, and partners. To learn more about the LCBO, visit LCBO.com.

LCBO Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)
LCBO Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada)

SOURCE Air Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c6579.html

