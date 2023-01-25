U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Aeroplicity Takes Off: Introducing Traceability (as a service) on the World's First Blockchain-Backed Aerospace & Defense Platform Made for Small to Medium-Sized Businesses

Aeroplicity Inc.
·3 min read

Traceability (as a service) allows businesses to create blockchain-backed digital twins of their traceability documentation and digitally share these documentation packages through QR codes.

Aeroplicity - Simple | Transparent | Standardized

Aeroplicity - Simple | Transparent | Standardized
Aeroplicity - Simple | Transparent | Standardized

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroplicity Inc., an innovative aerospace & defense technology startup, today announced the launch of the world's first blockchain-backed aerospace & defense platform made for small to medium-sized businesses alongside its Traceability (as a service) application which simplifies the process of creating, managing, and sharing traceability documentation. It enables businesses to create digital twins of their documentation, which can be easily shared through QR codes, eliminating the need for physical copies. The use of blockchain technology ensures the authenticity of the documentation and improves supply chain transparency, speed, and efficiency.

The requirements to conduct business as an aerospace & defense supplier continue to increase with more complex requirements being passed down from both the government and Tier 1 suppliers into the supply chain. This puts many in the supply chain at a disadvantage as they do not have access to the same resources and knowledge that a Tier 1, or even a larger Tier 2 or 3, supplier does. With our Traceability (as a service) application, businesses no longer have to struggle with meeting the increasing and complex requirements of the aerospace & defense industry, such as DFARS 242.204-7012, NIST SP 800-171, and ITAR. Our platform ensures compliance with these regulations and allows businesses to focus on what they do best - delivering high-quality products and services.

"Our platform is a game-changer for the aerospace & defense supply chain," said Jerome Miastkowski, CEO and Founder of Aeroplicity. "It allows small to medium-sized businesses to compete on the same level as larger organizations by providing access to low-cost next-generation technologies that simplify their compliance requirements."

Aeroplicity is designed to improve supply chain transparency, speed, and efficiency, making it easier for businesses to ensure compliance with aerospace & defense regulations and standards. With our Traceability (as a service) application, businesses can easily access, share, and request documentation in real-time, reducing the risk of errors and increasing the speed of transactions. Additionally, our blockchain-backed platform provides a secure and immutable record of documentation, providing an added layer of security and trust for businesses in the aerospace & defense industry.

"We are excited to be launching this innovative platform and application to the market for FREE for the next six months," said Miastkowski. "We believe that it will revolutionize the way small to medium-sized businesses operate in the aerospace & defense industry, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on their growth and success."

To learn more about our Traceability (as a service) application at Aeroplicity, please visit www.aeroplicity.com or reach out at media.relations@aeroplicity.com.

Contact Information:
Jerome Miastkowski
CEO & Founder
jerome.miastkowski@aeroplicity.com
+1 (213) 442-1712 x5001

