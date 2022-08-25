Aeroponics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 billion with 31% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Aeroponics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.45%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global aeroponics market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the aeroponics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Aeroponics Market Segmentation Highlights
Product
Geography
Aeroponics Market Vendor Analysis
The aeroponics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.
The aeroponics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aeroponics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
AeroFarms LLC, Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., GnomeWorks, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Spirit Leaf, Stog, and TectoBio are some of the major market participants.
Companies are launching innovative solutions to garner a competitive edge in the market. For instance, AeroFarms LLC offers indoor vertical farming that uniquely uses proprietary aeroponics to optimize growing. The company offers aeroponic technology to mist the roots of plants with targeted nutrients, water, and oxygen.
Aeroponics Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aeroponics market report covers the following areas:
Aeroponics Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist aeroponics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the aeroponics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the aeroponics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aeroponics market vendors
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.45%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
19.19
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AeroFarms LLC, Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., GnomeWorks, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Spirit Leaf, Stog, and TectoBio
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Low pressure aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 High pressure aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Ultrasonic fogger aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AeroFarms LLC
10.4 Altius Farms
10.5 BrightFarms Inc.
10.6 CleanGreens Solutions SA
10.7 Evergreen Farm Oy
10.8 Freight Farms Inc.
10.9 LettUs Grow Ltd.
10.10 Living Greens Farm Inc.
10.11 Ponics Technologies
10.12 Spirit Leaf
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
