Aeroponics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.12 billion with 31% of the contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Aeroponics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21.45%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global aeroponics market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the aeroponics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Aeroponics Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Read a FREE Sample Report for Insights on the market scope and value chain analysis

Aeroponics Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Geography

Download Sample Report PDF to gain insights on the Segment-wise and Regional Contribution

Aeroponics Market Vendor Analysis

The aeroponics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

The aeroponics market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aeroponics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AeroFarms LLC, Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., GnomeWorks, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Spirit Leaf, Stog, and TectoBio are some of the major market participants.

Companies are launching innovative solutions to garner a competitive edge in the market. For instance, AeroFarms LLC offers indoor vertical farming that uniquely uses proprietary aeroponics to optimize growing. The company offers aeroponic technology to mist the roots of plants with targeted nutrients, water, and oxygen.

Story continues

Want to know more about strategic initiatives and product offerings, Download Sample Report

Aeroponics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aeroponics market report covers the following areas:

Aeroponics Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aeroponics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aeroponics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aeroponics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aeroponics market vendors

Related Reports:

Aquaponics Market by Technique, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Hydroponics Technologies Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aeroponics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.19 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AeroFarms LLC, Altius Farms, Barton Breeze Pvt. Ltd., Bifarm Tech Inc., Biopolus, Bowery Farming Inc., BrightFarms Inc., CleanGreens Solutions SA, Evergreen Farm Oy, Freight Farms Inc., GnomeWorks, Hexagro Urban Farming Srl, LettUs Grow Ltd., Living Greens Farm Inc., Neofarms GmbH, Ponics Technologies, Siddhi Vinayak Agri Processing Pvt. Ltd., Spirit Leaf, Stog, and TectoBio Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Low pressure aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 High pressure aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ultrasonic fogger aeroponics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AeroFarms LLC

10.4 Altius Farms

10.5 BrightFarms Inc.

10.6 CleanGreens Solutions SA

10.7 Evergreen Farm Oy

10.8 Freight Farms Inc.

10.9 LettUs Grow Ltd.

10.10 Living Greens Farm Inc.

10.11 Ponics Technologies

10.12 Spirit Leaf

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeroponics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-12-billion-with-31-of-the-contribution-from-apac---17-000-technavio-reports-301609890.html

SOURCE Technavio