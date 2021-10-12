U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.99
    +6.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,526.06
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,521.14
    +34.94 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.63
    +13.99 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.57
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +3.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1534
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    -0.0350 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5950
    +0.2730 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,853.09
    -1,668.05 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.49
    -11.28 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. Announces New Money Offering and Obtains Approval for Offshore Reserve Account

·5 min read

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on September 28, 2021 (the "Launch Date"), Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A. (the "Company") commenced an offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of its outstanding 6.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 issued on February 6, 2017 and its outstanding 6.875% Cash/9.375% PIK Class I Series 2020 Additional Senior Secured Notes due 2027 issued on May 20, 2020 (together, the "Existing Notes") for newly issued 8.500% Class I Series 2021 Additional Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the "Series 2021 Notes"). The Exchange Offer is being made to holders of the Existing Notes by means of an Exchange Offer Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement dated as of the Launch Date (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum").

New Money Offering

On the Launch Date, the Company stated that it had been exploring financing alternatives to raise new money to satisfy some of its capital expenditure requirements under the terms of its concession agreement with the Argentine government. Subsequent to the Launch Date, the Company has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. ("Citigroup") to act as lead manager and initial purchaser to conduct two new bond offerings for the purpose of raising an aggregate principal amount of approximately US$120 million: (i) the first series would be an offering of US$64 million in aggregate principal amount of Series 2021 Notes, that would be fully fungible and consolidated with the Series 2021 Notes to be issued in the Exchange Offer, and (ii) the second series would be a separate offering of US$56 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2028 of the Company (the "Senior Secured Notes" and, together with the Series 2021 Notes, the "Notes"). The Senior Secured Notes are expected to have a maturity of seven years, to bear an annual interest rate of 9.500% and to be secured by a first priority lien on an existing cargo trust on a pari passu basis with certain commercial bank lenders to the Company and a second priority lien on the collateral securing the Existing Notes and the Series 2021 Notes. The size of the Senior Secured Notes offering could be increased, subject to market conditions.

In connection with each of such new offerings, Citigroup has provided to the Company a standby commitment to purchase any amount of Notes that remain unsubscribed for an amount of approximately US$64 million in aggregate principal amount of Series 2021 Notes and approximately US$56 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes. The standby commitment of Citigroup is subject to certain conditions, including (i) that at least 75% of aggregated principal amount of Existing Notes are validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Exchange Offer, (ii) completion of documentation reasonably satisfactory to Citigroup, (iii) the absence of any material adverse change, or any development involving a prospective material adverse change, in or affecting the general affairs, management, financial position, stockholders' equity or results of operation of the Company, and (iv) the absence of any material adverse change in the commercial banking activities and capital markets in Argentina and the United States. Citigroup has obtained an equivalent standby commitment from certain investors to purchase an equal principal amount of Notes from Citigroup. The standby commitments are subject to the allocation procedure resulting from the offering of the Notes. Citigroup and the investors will charge a commitment fee in connection therewith.

The Notes will be placed (i) outside of Argentina by means of an offering in accordance with the laws of the applicable jurisdictions, in reliance upon Regulation S and/or Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and (ii) in Argentina by means of a public offering conducted in accordance with the Argentine Capital Markets Law No. 26,831 (as amended), the Negotiable Obligations Law No. 23,576 (as amended), Decree No. 471/2018 (as amended), the rules issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores pursuant to General Resolution No. 622 (as amended), and any other applicable law and/or regulation of Argentina.

Central Bank Approval of Offshore Reserve Account

On September 30, 2021, the Argentine Central Bank issued Authorization No. 475/037/2021, by virtue of which an offshore reserve account was authorized and, therefore, the Company will be able to establish such account as additional collateral for the Series 2021 Notes and fund the account with the money that the Company is entitled to receive from the dollar collection account under the indenture governing the Existing Notes, as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

In addition, according to the foreign exchange regulations currently in place in Argentina and the provisions of the supplemental authorization issued by the Argentine Central Bank on October 7, 2021, the Company is also allowed to establish a new money debt reserve account, which will be funded with the money that the Company is entitled to receive from the dollar collection account under the indenture governing the Existing Notes on a pari passu basis with the offshore reserve account for the Series 2021 Notes, as more fully described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and none of the Notes has been or will be registered under the Securities Act, or any securities law of any jurisdiction. They may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This announcement does not constitute an offer of the Notes for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any person considering making an investment decision relating to any securities must inform itself independently based solely on an offering memorandum to be provided to eligible investors in the future in connection with any such securities before taking any such investment decision.

ABOUT AEROPUERTOS ARGENTINA 2000 S.A.

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 was founded in 1998 in order to develop and operate the airports throughout the Argentine territory, becoming one of the largest private sector airport operators in the world, with 35 airports under management. Over the last 20 years, AA2000 developed and modernized infrastructure in the main airports in the country, incorporating cutting-edge technology in relation with safety and services. It also contributes to the social, economic and cultural development of the country, thus becoming a regional and international example in the aviation industry. Aeropuertos Argentina 2000's mission is to enable the connection of people, goods and cultures, to contribute to a better world.

Exchange and Information Agent: Morrow Sodali Ltd.

Email: AA2000@investor.morrowsodali.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeropuertos-argentina-2000-sa-announces-new-money-offering-and-obtains-approval-for-offshore-reserve-account-301398420.html

SOURCE Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ): Investors should keep an eye on Institutional Ownership

    Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have gained as much as 20% in October following a series of analyst upgrades and recommendations. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage with a $25 price target, saying the company is “a powerful revenue growth story as it ramps share of the consumer financial services.” In September, Jeffries and Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with price targets of $25 and $28 respectively.

  • Why MGM Resorts Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) were trading up as much as 8% on Tuesday after the resort and casino operator was upgraded to outperform by a Wall Street analyst. It has announced four transactions in recent months, including a $1.6 billion deal to acquire the Cosmopolitan resort in Las Vegas from Blackstone. Credit Suisse Group analyst Benjamin Chaiken doesn't think the market is giving MGM enough credit for the "transformation" the business has accomplished, and he is upgrading the shares to outperform from neutral and raising his price target to $68 from $33.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • Bitcoin eyes record as Biden admin reportedly mulls crypto oversight push

    Emily Parker, CoinDesk Global Macro Editor & CoinDesk TV Anchor, discusses Bitcoin's continuing rally as reports say the White House weighs a push for crypto oversight.

  • Plug Power stock rallies toward 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?

  • 15 Best Bank Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best bank stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bank Stocks To Buy Now. After a turbulent 2020, the banking sector, one of the critical drivers of the economy in the United States, finally […]

  • 12 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best long-term dividend stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Inflation pressures because of an increase in demand for goods and supply chain pressures have hammered growth stocks […]

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

    Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time frame each has in mind. For example, consider Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). The stock has more than doubled since it went public in 2019, handily beating the market.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • This casino stock could rip higher: analyst

    'MGM has gone through a transformation,' says Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaikin.