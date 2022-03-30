AeroSafe Global Announces Participation in Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Events

Company to highlight latest innovations in digitally-enabled, patient-centric, temperature-controlled distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroSafe Global today announced its participation in several upcoming pharmaceutical supply chain conferences across three countries. In this world tour, the AeroSafe team is delighted to return in-person to LogiPharma in Europe and the Canadian Association for Pharmacy Distribution Management (CAPDM) Annual Conference. In addition, AeroSafe will be making its first appearance at the U.S.-based Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit as an event sponsor. Across these events the company will showcase its newest supply chain innovations supporting the safe, efficient and environmentally sustainable delivery of temperature sensitive therapies.

To meet markedly increased demand for leading-edge digital capabilities and analytics to limit supply chain bottlenecks, AeroSafe is continuing to expand visibility offerings for comprehensive risk mitigation. Only AeroSafe offers a seamless cold chain Control Tower that listens for potential excursions – transit delays, temperature spikes, packaging damage, handling errors – with the capability to address issues proactively.

At LogiPharma EU, taking place April 5-7, 2022, in Nice, France, AeroSafe CEO Jay McHarg and Chief Digital Officer Scott Whyte will host a Masterclass entitled, "Achieving ESG results via connected, reusable packaging" on Tuesday, April 5 at 3:50pm local time. The two executives will share insight and experience around digitally-connected, reusable packaging that enables drug manufacturers to minimize their consumption of water and electricity while reducing landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions. Attendees can learn more about the company's reuse approach in booth #106.

AeroSafe's commitment to sustainability is prized by its customers, including more than half of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. In 2021, the company achieved a rapid scale-up of its reusable shipper fleet which now includes more than 250,000 high-performance containers. Additionally, given how important demonstrable ESG results are to biopharma manufacturers who have an eye towards near term carbon neutrality, AeroSafe has invested in technology to surface earned sustainability savings based on actual last-mile distribution data.

At Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, taking place May 2-5, 2022, in Las Vegas, AeroSafe will be showcasing its direct to patient capabilities (DTP) which extend far beyond a high performing, ergonomic, connected container. For direct to patient distribution of therapies, AeroSafe offers high-touch and high-tech add-ons for customers to leverage as they seek to grow brand loyalty from an expanding DTP market. Attendees can learn more about the company's unique direct to patient capabilities at booth #704.

The company's third spring event will be the CAPDM annual meeting, happening May 21-23, 2022, in Vancouver, Canada. Glenn Marquis, the general manager of AeroSafe's Canadian operations, will be attending the event. AeroSafe has had a presence in Canada for nearly 10 years and currently serves the needs of manufacturers, 3PLs and distributors for both commercial and clinical shipments.

"COVID brought to light the complexities of the pharmaceutical supply chain when it comes to therapeutics with strict temperature and handling requirements. At AeroSafe, this is the problem we have been solving with our customers for more than a decade," offered CEO Jay McHarg. "Our business transformed in 2021 as we expanded operations, integrated emerging IoT technologies, and launched new service capabilities in response to customer business realities. We are excited to showcase our latest solutions at upcoming industry events."

One of America's fastest growing companies, AeroSafe Global helps biopharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors improve patient lives by owning the safe, efficient delivery of temperature-sensitive therapeutics from pandemic vaccines to immunotherapies and the medicines people rely on daily. With patented cold chain technology, a leading-edge digital platform, and focus on enhancing environmental sustainability through a reuse model, the company embeds intelligence into every phase of the supply chain journey for 100% certainty. For additional information, please visit https://www.aerosafeglobal.com/.

