Aerosol Cans Market to Exceed US$ 14.7 Billion by 2032 as Application in Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry Rises

Aluminum-based Aerosol Cans to Contribute Nearly 1/3rd of Revenue by 2032 Amid Growing Sustainability Concerns

The aerosol cans market research report published by Fact.MR delves into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments for the upcoming decade. It provides details about growth drivers, trends, and opportunities across leading segments, including structure, material, and application across 5 key regions.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Demand in the global aerosol cans market is projected to rise at 3.6% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2032). Overall sales in the market are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.3 Billion by the end of 2022, opines Fact.MR.

Aerosol cans are extensively used for the packaging of consumer goods such as engine oil, cosmetic serums, household care products, and others. As these aerosol cans are light in weight, can sustain high pressure, and are light proof, application in paints, personal care, pharmaceutical, and other industries is predicted to rise.

These aerosol cans are heat and corrosion resistant as well, hence key players are improving the production of sustainable and recyclable aerosol cans to gain revenue. Aerosol cans can be recycled as they are made from glass, metal, and plastic. However, to reduce the carbon footprint and packaging disposal, packaging manufacturers are extensively developing sustainable aluminum-based aerosol cans.

Further, with the expansion of personal care & cosmetics industry across the globe, the demand for eco-friendly packaging cans have surged. As the personal care and cosmetic products have sensitive chemical ingredients that are reactive to sun exposure and air, they are packed in aerosol cans specifically.

Consequently, key players are introducing aluminum based aerosol cans, especially for personal care products such as hair sprays, deodorants, etc. Additionally, environment-conscious consumers are increasingly adopting packaging materials that can be recycled and are biodegradable, facilitating the sales of aerosol cans.

Regionally, Europe is anticipated to vanguard the sales in the global aerosol cans market. Growth in primarily underpinned by growing expansion of personal care industry and increasing focus on decreasing the packaging disposal in the U.K.

Meanwhile, East Asia and South Asia are also likely to witness lucrative growth prospects in the aerosol cans market. On the back of rising application in pharmaceutical, personal care, and automotive industries in India, Japan, and Korea, the demand in the market is predicted to surge.

Hence, key players are eyeing the South Asia and Europe market to leverage their sustainable and cost-effective products and gain revenue. For instance, in February 2021, a leading packaging manufacturer, Coster Group, announced the launch of its new aerosol and pumps facility in Rajasthan, India.

Key Takeaways:

Based on material, the aluminum segment is likely to dominate the global aerosol cans market, accounting for more than 30% of sales.

In terms of structure type, one-piece aerosol cans are likely to gain traction as they can sustain high pressure and are seamless.

By application, the personal care & cosmetics industry is likely to generate maximum profits in the aerosol cans market.

Europe is likely to dominate the global aerosol cans market, with the U.K. and Germany spearheading the growth in the region.

The U.S. aerosol cans market is anticipated to witness incredible growth over the upcoming decade backed by rising focus on decreasing plastic and packaging waste

Japan and India are likely to be the most remunerative aerosol cans market due to rising expansion of personal care & cosmetics sector.

Growth Drivers:

Rising application of aerosol cans in cosmetic and personal care industries will spur the demand in the upcoming decade.

Sustainability concerns among end users is propelling the demand for aluminium based-aerosol cans across the globe.

Due to its affordable rates and recyclability, sales of aerosol cans are expected to witness an upward trajectory in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea.



Restraints:

Availability of alternative packaging cans at a cost-effective rate might impede the growth in the aerosol cans market.

Stringent regulations pertaining to waste disposal might affect the demand in aerosol cans market negatively.

Competitive Landscape:

The aerosol cans market is expected to be highly competitive, as per Fact.MR. Some of the leading firms are boosting their market presence by forming an alliance with end users. Meanwhile, some of the players are collaborating with end players and are introducing sustainable and cost-effective products to gain competitive edge.

For instance,

In September 2022, aluminum packaging recycling facility, Alupro announced the aerosol recycling initiative in the U.K. to increase the recycling rates and raise awareness and uptake of aerosol recycling.

In June 2022, Ball Corporation unveiled its new low carbon footprint aluminum aerosol can. This development is to support the company’s goal to achieve its 2030 science-based targets and net zero emission by 2050.

In 2020, Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltd., announced its acquisition by Ball Corporation, a leading aluminum aerosol packaging company in Brazil. The company acquired to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its footprints in Latin America market.



Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Ball Corporation

Trivium Packaging

Crown

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd.

Nampak Ltd.

CCL Container.



By Structure:

One Piece

Two Pieces

Three Pieces



By Material:

Aluminum

Steel

Glass & Plastic



By Application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Household

Pharmaceutical

Automotive/Industrial

Paints & Varnish

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



Key Questions Covered in the Aerosol Cans Market Report

What is the projected value of the aerosol cans market in 2022?

At what rate will the global aerosol cans market grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the aerosol cans market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global aerosol cans market during 2022-2032?

Which are the factors driving the aerosol cans market during the forecast period?



