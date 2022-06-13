U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Aerosol Cans Market Size Worth USD 10,163 Million by 2030 at 4.70% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Aerosol Cans Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Material (Aluminum, Steel, Plastic and others), by Product Type (Straight Wall, Necked-In, Shaped), By Propellant Type (Liquefied Gas Propellant and Compressed Gas Propellant), By Application (Personal Care, Industrial, Pharmaceutical and Automotive, others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerosol Can Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Aerosol Can Market Information by Material, Propellent Type, Application and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.70% CAGR to reach USD 10,163 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Aerosol cans are self-contained dispensing systems that store substances inside their small metal canisters, with the content then pushed out in the form of fine mist, a foam or a spray. This dispensing system contains around five elements that together deliver a consistent product. These elements are propellent, solvent, valve, active ingredients, and cans. Aerosol cans are generally made of either steel or aluminum. These are efficient packaging solutions that fit every feature of execution during transportation, convenience, and storage to the consumer.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2097

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 10,163 Million

CAGR

4.70% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Material, Propellent Type, Application and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

An increased demand from the end-users of the industry.

There is an increase in the disposable income of the potential audience

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important vendors in the aerosol can market include

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Limited

  • Crown Holdings

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • CCL Industries

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ball Corporation

  • Ardagh Group

  • Unilever

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The aerosol can market stands to benefit from the rapid expansion of the modern retail format. The rapid growth trajectory of modern retail prompts the FMCG companies to emphasize more on the packaging format, which helps them bolster their customer reach in restricted shelf space. Another growth-inducing factor can be the easy portability and storage of aerosol cans, which give them lightweight, unbreakable, and easy to hold properties during transportation.

Aerosol cans’ recyclable nature bolsters their appeal among end-users and consumers as well. The rapidly accelerated demand for aluminum aerosol cans can be a notable prevalent trend seen among manufacturers.

With the rapidly mounting disposable incomes of consumers across developing regions and the subsequent rise in their purchasing capacity, the worldwide market can expect substantial growth in the next couple of years. More and more vendors are indulging in strategic activities including research and development as well as technological innovations to achieve a higher standing in the aerosol cans market.

Market Restraints:

Materials used for manufacturing aerosol cans are comparatively costlier than their conventional alternatives. Other than that, manufacturing costs further add to the overall cost of the product, coupled with their disposing costs. For applications not requiring spray dispensing, lower-priced alternatives in the form of a thermoform, tube, or other flexible packages, as well as rigid metal and packages are available.

For spray applications, refillable spray bottles are rapidly replacing aerosol cans. Additionally, refillable spray bottles are lower priced compared to aerosol cans since these do not require disposing off, making them environmentally friendly. This factor could curb the growth rate of the aerosol can industry in the near future.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (150 Pages) on Aerosol Can: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aerosol-can-market-2097

COVID 19 Analysis

The aerosol market can continue advancing rapidly despite the COVID-19 outbreak, given the significant focus on innovations as well as research and development/R&D activities. Following the SARS-CoV-2 onset, there has been a substantial increase in the number of tie-ups between companies, with the common aim to mitigate the financial loss brought on by the pandemic. Although the lockdown has weakened supply chains to a large extent, the demand for aerosol cans in numerous industries will remain high in the coming time.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The different material types covered in the report are aluminum, steel, plastic, and others. Out of these, the lead has been secured by the aluminum segment, thanks to its surging use within the personal care industry.

By Product Type

The product types are shaped, straight walls and necked-in. The largest share is owned by the straight-wall segment considering the rapidly soaring demand in the personal care and beauty sector.

By Propellent Type

The different propellant types are liquefied gas propellant along with compressed gas propellant, with liquefied gas propellant identified as the top segment.

By Application

The major applications of aerosol cans include personal care, industrial, pharmaceutical, automotive,

and more. The personal care industry is one of the leading application-based segments of aerosol cans, on account of the rising focus on beautification as well as personal hygiene. The applications of aerosol cans in the personal care industry are hair care, foams & gels, skincare products, gel toothpaste, and deodorants & antiperspirants.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2097

Regional Insights

North America is known for being the cornerstone for innovation and advancements in beauty, personal care, and hygiene products, giving it an edge in the worldwide market. The North American market is in the lead and will continue performing impressively in the years to come, thanks to the surge in developments, in terms of packaging as well as the design of aerosol cans. Moreover, the strong contributions from highly developed countries like Canada and the United States (US) along with the steadily expanding application scope of aerosol cans in healthcare, personal care, and automotive industries will enhance the market share in the forthcoming period.

Europe has achieved the second-highest spot in the worldwide market, and will most possibly retain its position all through the evaluation period. Significant disposable incomes of the consumers paired with the surging expenditure on the manufacturing of recyclable and sustainable aerosol cans are the top growth inducers in the regional market. The United Kingdom (U.K.) will most likely be the top leading developer of aerosol cans in the region, with the second position held by Germany due to the heightened demand for home and personal care products.

The Asia Pacific market will exhibit decent growth in subsequent years. The region has the potential to achieve a significant growth rate in the next few years, backed by the presence of fast-developing countries India and China coupled with the accelerated number of consumers.

Talk to an Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2097

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry, by Market Research Future:

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Research Report, By Material (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), Capacity (Up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters, and above 2000 liters), End Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints Inks Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) — Forecast till 2030

Temperature-Controlled Packaging for Pharmaceutical Market: By Product (Insulated Shippers and Insulated Containers), By Type (Active Systems and Passive Systems), By Temperature Range (Up to 10°C, 10°C to 20°C and More than 20°C), By Payload Capacity (Up to 10 L, 10-20 L, 20-40 L, 40-150 L and More than 150 L), By Type of Use (Single Use and Reusable), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical and Clinical Trial) and By Region - Forecast Till 2030

Dry Bulk Shipping Market: Information by Type (Capesize, Panama, Supramax and Handysize), Application (Iron Ore, Coal, Grains, Bauxite/Alumina and Phosphate Rock) and Geography - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


