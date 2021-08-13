U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Aerosol Paints Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material ; Technology ; Application

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global aerosol paints market was valued at US$ 4,011. 28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,238. 49 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3. 9% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerosol Paints Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material ; Technology ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128391/?utm_source=GNW
Aerosol paints are available in a sealed pressurized container.They are available in various colors and styles, making it a popular choice of product among consumers.

They are widely used in the construction and automotive sectors as they are easy to use and have quick drying times.

Based on technology, the aerosol paints market is segmented into solvent-borne, Solvent-based aerosol paints are characterized by the distinctive mineral spirits used throughout their production process.The demand for these products has surged majorly in the developed regions across the world, particularly in North America and Europe, owing to the stringent environmental norms and acts pertaining to the use and manufacturing of hazardous chemicals.

Solvent-based paints release toxic compounds during their application and drying, leading to a strong smell. As a result, these paints are highly flammable and have adverse effects on the environment and human health.

Geographically, the aerosol paints market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global aerosol paints market.

The growth of the aerosol paints market in this region is primarily attributed to the rise of construction activities in the region owing to the population expansion.Emerging economies, China, and India alone account for over 35% of the global population.

In addition to this, the presence of various manufacturers in the region have also contributed significantly to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been considered a pandemic and has badly affected several businesses across the globe.The pandemic has had the most influence on the production, logistics, and tourism & travel industries.

The virus outbreak propelled the governments of numerous countries to impose a lockdown to decrease the spread of the virus.Thus, several companies are undergoing downtime and have driven some companies to work remotely, leading to low productivity and income.

The chemical and materials industry is one of the significant sectors suffering severe disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc., because of this outbreak. The ongoing pandemic has created several challenges for the construction industry and disrupted the global economy. The global crisis, a continuation of the recession, and the path of recovery will mainly determine the nature and severity of these challenges. The construction industry, especially the novel residential segment, was performing well and witnessing a surge in activity across many divisions in the initial quarter of 2020. However, due to the growing number of cases in North America, many ongoing projects considered essential by the government authorities were not stopped, but new residential construction licenses were suspended. In addition to this, with the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, an unprecedented global disruption is at hand. Automobile and component manufacturing plants are being shuttered worldwide, consumer footfalls in showrooms have fallen sharply, vehicle sales are dropping dramatically, and almost every major industry event is either canceled or going the digital way. Henceforth, the demand for aerosol paint is experiencing a negative impact owing to the said factors.

Aeroaids Corporation; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Kobra Paint - Spray Art Technologies; Masterchem Industries LLC; MONTANA COLORS S.L.; Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.; Plutonium Paint; AVT Paints Pty Ltd; PPG Industries Inc.; Rust Oleum; Peter Kwasny GmbH; Motip Dupli Group B.V.; and Technima SAS are among the major players operating in the global aerosol paints market.


The overall global aerosol paints market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the global aerosol paints market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128391/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


