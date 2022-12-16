U.S. markets closed

Aerosol Valve Market Size is expected to reach at USD 2,277 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3%, Owing to Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Industry

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Aerosol Valve Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerosol Valve Market Size accounted for USD 1,578 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 2,277 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Aerosol Valve Market Statistics

  • Global aerosol valve market value was worth USD 1,578 million in 2021, with a 4.3% of CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Europe region was accounted 37.1% of aerosol valve market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific aerosol valve market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030

  • By product type, the continued segment capture over 55.9% of total market volume in 2021

  • Growing applications in F&B sector, drives the aerosol valve market revenue

Aerosol Valve Market Coverage:

Market

Aerosol Valve Market

Aerosol Valve Market Size 2021

USD 1,578 Million

Aerosol Valve Market Forecast 2030

USD 2,277 Million

Aerosol Valve Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

4.3%

 

Aerosol Valve Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Aerosol Valve Market Base Year

2021

 

Aerosol Valve Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Application, And By Geography

Aerosol Valve Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Precision Valve Corporation, Aptar Group, CosterTecnologieSpeciali, Mitani valve, LINDAL Group Holding, Summit Packaging Systems, Clayton Corp., Newman Green, and KOH-I-NOOR MladáVožicea.s.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aerosol Valve Market Overview

Aerosol-based product demand in the personal care, healthcare, and homecare sectors is augmenting global aerosol valve market expansion. Aerosol valve applications have increased dramatically in recent years because of the growing need for aerosol-based items in the medical industry for the delivery of drugs, asthma inhalers, diagnosis and treatment sprays, and numerous others, which is propelling market expansion.

Aerosol Valve Market Trends

Aerosol valves or aerosol-based goods are growing in demand in industries such as automotive, healthcare, home healthcare, and many others to enhance the manufacturing process and ensure safety. Aerosol is typically a combination of particles found in the environment, and chemicals are discharged in the kind of spray from a pressurized container using aerosol apparatus. The growing use of nasal sprays, pain control sprays, as well as other forms of sprinklers for the treatment of various ailments such as sunburn, soreness, itching, and mosquito bites, is driving market expansion over the projection period. Due to expanding industrialization, the favorable qualities of the aerosol valve have increased its applications dramatically in recent years. Furthermore, the surge in urbanization is fueling growth in urban infrastructure development which includes green infrastructure. Rising inflation for aerosol products from different end-user sectors is expected to provide incremental income throughout the potential evaluation period. The rigorous regulatory environment, on the other hand, is projected to have an impact on the growth of the worldwide aerosol valve market throughout the forecast period.

Aerosol Valve Market Segmentation

The global aerosol valve market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product type, and application. By product type, the segment is separated into metered, and continued. According to the aerosol valve market forecast, the continued category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years. In terms of application, the market is categorized into medical, household, paints, foods, personal care, automotive & industrial, and others.

Aerosol Valve Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide aerosol valve market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an aerosol valve industry analysis, Europe dominates the global market. The existence of multiple aerosol producers in the region has contributed to this expansion. However, due to the established industry in the region's industrialized nations, the market is expected to grow slowly. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region has appeared as the most profitable market and is predicted to expand at a significant pace due to the rapid economic and industrial growth observed by nations such as China and India, which are important contributors to market advancement. The increased awareness of personal and cleanliness care supports the region's need for aerosol valves.

North America ranks second in the aerosol valve marketplace in terms of demand, owing to increased demand for products for personal care as well as high penetration in the medical industry. In contrast, strict government regulations prohibiting the consumption of CFC, HCFC, and HFC owing to Greenhouse gases impede market expansion in the region. Other regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, are experiencing rapid expansion, owing to the abundance of petrochemical production capability in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the government encourages the use of propylene and ethylene as propulsion systems in the production of aerosol solutions, which contributes to the region's rising demand for aerosol-based goods. The increased consumption of aerosol goods in the industrial and automotive segments, as a result of the growing demand for aerosol lubricating oils and fluids by multiple manufacturing industries, propels the market in all emerging countries.

Aerosol Valve Market Players

The market's large corporations are always focused on innovative products to develop the most cutting-edge eco-friendly aerosol solutions. The market for aerosol valves is growing as a result of a gradual shift from conventional to sophisticated manufacturing methods that use less energy and material resources, in which aerosol products play an important role. Some of the prominent Aerosol Valve market companies are Precision Valve Corporation, CosterTecnologieSpeciali, Newman Green, LINDAL Group Holding, Clayton Corp., Aptar Group, Mitani valve, Summit Packaging Systems, and KOH-I-NOOR MladáVožicea.s. To strengthen their market consumer base, the corporations have used cooperation, partnership, agreement, & product innovation as key strategies. The top makers of aerosol valves concentrate their efforts on new markets that are expected to show significant potential for commercial growth in the coming years.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Aerosol Valve Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Aerosol Valve Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Aerosol Valve Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Aerosol Valve Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Aerosol Valve Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Aerosol Valve Market?

  • What will be the Aerosol Valve Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Geotextile Market size accounted for USD 7,028 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 12,030 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Industrial Alcohol Market size accounted for USD 124 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach the market value of USD 301 Billion by 2030.

The Global Geomembrane Market size accounted for USD 2,098 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3,241 Million by 2030 at a considerable CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

