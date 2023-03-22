Aerosol Valves Global Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030: Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities
The global market for Aerosol Valves estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metered segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Aerosol Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$516.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
