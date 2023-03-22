U.S. markets close in 1 hour 36 minutes

Aerosol Valves Global Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030: Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Aerosol Valves

Global Market for Aerosol Valves
Global Market for Aerosol Valves

Dublin, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Valves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aerosol Valves estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Continuous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metered segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $438.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Aerosol Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$438.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$516.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

  • AptarGroup, Inc.

  • Aroma Industries

  • C. Ehrensperger AG

  • Clayton Corp.

  • Coster Technologie Speciali SpA

  • Ec Pack Industrial Limited

  • Guangzhou Zhongma Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.

  • KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Voice a.s.

  • Lindal Group Holding GmbH

  • Majesty Packaging Systems Limited

  • MITANI VALVE CO., LTD.

  • Newman-Green Inc.

  • Salvalco - The Salford Valve Company Ltd.

  • Seugn Il Corporation

  • Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Summit Packaging Systems

  • The Precision Valve Corporation

  • Yingbo Aerosol Valve (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

232

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$1.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$2 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Robust Demand for Convenient and User Friendly Packaging Materials Provide Cornerstone for Growth of Aerosol Valves in Various Industries

  • Emerging Economies Hold Significant Growth Potential for Aerosol Valves

  • Competition

  • Global Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

  • Global Continuous Aerosol Valve Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the year 2018

  • Aerosol Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Expanding Demand for Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver for Aerosol Valves

  • Global Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

  • Global Cosmetics Market for the Year 2019(E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

  • Rise in Demand for Innovative Product Dispensing Technology & Product Differentiation Propels Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

  • Use of Bio-based Polymers in Packaging Industry: A Crucial Factor for the Growth of Aerosol Valves Market

  • Global Bio-based Polymers Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Applications for the Years 2019 and 2024

  • Advances in Home Care and Spray Painting Markets Offer Growth Opportunities for Aerosol Valves

  • Widespread Applications of Aerosol Valves in Health and Hygiene Products Lead to Growth

  • Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

  • Product Safety and Security: Major Focus Areas for Aerosol Valves Manufacturers

  • Availability of Alternatives in Packaging Industry: A Major Challenge

  • Innovations and Advancements

  • Product Overview

  • Aerosol Valve: Definition

  • Components of Aerosol Valves

  • History of Aerosol Valves

  • Benefits of Aerosol Valves

  • Functions of Aerosol Valves

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4xe64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


