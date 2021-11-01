U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

Aerospace Bearings Market to Garner $14.24 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[293 Pages Report] Rise in focus toward reduction of vehicle weight, surge in focus toward green aerospace sector, and growth of global space sector & technological innovations drive the growth of the global aerospace bearings market. However, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the aerospace industry significantly, which in turn, led to reduction of sales.

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aerospace bearings market generated $5.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in focus toward reduction of vehicle weight, focus on green aerospace sector, and growth of global space sector & technological innovations drive the growth of the global aerospace bearings market. However, high cost of raw materials restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, emergence of sensor bearing units and growth in urban air mobility (UAM) platform present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (293 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14489

COVID-19 scenario Aerospace Bearings Industry:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the aerospace industry significantly, which in turn, resulted to decrease the sales.

  • Shortage of raw materials, and delay in delivery of aircrafts further hampered the market during the pandemic.

  • However, the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aerospace bearings market based on bearing type, aircraft type, application, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14489

Based on bearing type, the ball bearing segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the plain bearing segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on aircraft type, the fixed wings segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding three-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the rotorcraft segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14489

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global aerospace bearings market analyzed in the research include GGB, JTEKT Corporation, Kaman Corporation, NSK Ltd., NTN Corporation, RBC Bearings Inc., Schaeffler AG, SKF, THK CO. LTD. and Timken.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14489


Similar Reports We Have on Bearings Industry:

Automotive Engine Bearings Market Type (Ball Bearings, Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, and Others), Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two-wheelers, and Passenger Cars), and Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2030.

Automotive Bearings Market by Bearing Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing, and Others) and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Two-wheeler), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Bearing Market by Type (Ball Bearing and Tapered Bearing), Size (30 to 40, 41 to 50, 51 to 60, 61 to 70 and 70 & above), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket), Machine Type (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Industrial Machinery and Aerospace Machinery), End Use (Automotive, Industrial and Aerospace) and Group (Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Sliding Bearing Market by Application (Engine, Brakes, Bogie, Interior and Exterior), Type (Linear, Thrust, Radial and Angular Contact), Material (Metallic and Non-metallic) and Railway (Locomotive, Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), Coach, Wagon, Light and Metro Rail and High-speed Train): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Hub Bearing Market by Type (Ball and Tapered), and by Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Passenger Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Railway Antifriction Bearing Market by Product Type (Tapered, Needle, Spherical, Cylindrical, and Thrust), Train Type (Very High-Speed Train, Mainline Train, Metro Train, Freight Train, and Special Train), Application (Engine, Wheels, Interior, and Exterior), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


