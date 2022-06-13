U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

Aerospace Ice and Rain Protection System Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2020-2025

Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP
·4 min read
The global aerospace ice and rain protection system market offers a robust growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025; states Stratview Research.

Raipur, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has added a new report titled Aerospace ice and rain protection system marketto its library, which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to download the free sample pdf: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/150/aerospace-&-defense-ice-and-rain-protection.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has been compiled using a variety of analytical methodologies and contains analyzed data on the key players, market scope, and much more. The researchers at Stratview Research have studied the historic and present situation of the top players in the global aerospace ice and rain protection system Market. The report includes highly reliable and vital data that can be beneficial for the key decision-makers and strategists.

This report focuses on key aspects including leading companies, insights into the market trends, the impact of COVID-19, etc. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

Key Features: The report covers –

  • Market Size and Revenue

  • Production rate

  • Covid19 impact on the market

  • Import/export data

  • Supply/demand analysis

  • Market share, CAGR, etc.

What is Ice & Rain protection System?

Rain, snow, and ice are air transportation’s long-time enemies. Any deposits of ice on the external surfaces of the aircraft, such as wings, engines, and stabilizers, may drastically affect its performance. The effect can be reduced aerodynamic lift and increased aerodynamic drag resulting from the disturbed airflow over the airfoil surfaces, or due to the weight of the deposit over the whole aircraft.

Ice and rain protection system comprises wing anti-ice system, engine anti-ice system, probe heat, ice detectors, windshield wiper system, flight deck window heat, and drain and water line heating system. Thermal pneumatic systems, thermal electric, chemical, and pneumatic systems are used to de-ice or anti-ice of the aircraft.

Get a free sample report, here - https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/150/aerospace-&-defense-ice-and-rain-protection.html#form

 

Market Segmentation:

According to the report, the global aerospace ice and rain protection system market is segmented by the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain –

Aircraft Type – Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft.

Platform Type - B737, B747, B777, B787, A320, A330/A340, A350, B737Max, B777x, A320neo, E175, A220, F35, and Others.

Product Type - Engine Anti-Ice, Wing Anti-Ice, Ice Detector, Flight Window Heat, Windshield Wiper, Probe Heat, and Drain & Water Line Heating.

System Type - Thermal Pneumatic, Thermal Electric, Chemical, and Pneumatic.

Fit Type - Line and Retro.

Region-Wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/150/aerospace-&-defense-ice-and-rain-protection.html

Which region is the largest market?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace ice and rain protection system in the next five years. Asia-Pacific region is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast growth, driven by the demand for ice and rain protection systems in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Key Players

The supply chain of this market comprises raw materials manufacturers, ice and rain protection system manufacturers, aircraft OEMs, and airline companies.

The key aircraft OEMs are-

  • Boeing

  • Airbus

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Bombardier

  • Embraer

  • ATR

  • Cessna

  • Gulfstream.

The key airline companies are-

  • Air Asia

  • Delta Airlines

  • Lufthansa Airlines

  • American Airlines.

The key ice and rain protection system manufacturers for the aerospace industry are-

  • Safran (Zodiac Aerospace)

  • Aero Fluid Products (Dukes Aerospace Inc)

  • GKN Aerospace

  • ESW GmbH

  • Collins Aerospace (UTC Aerospace Systems, Sensors & Integrated Systems).

New product development, long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market

Related reports which might be useful:’

About Stratview Research –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com  Direct: +1-313-307-4176


