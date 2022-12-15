U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Aerospace industry relies on equity, diversity and inclusion practices to continue its growth

·3 min read

Aéro Montréal and EY Canada unveils study on diversity, equity and inclusion in the Canadian aerospace industry

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal unveiled key recommendations for improving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices in the aerospace sector. The presentation of the conclusions of the study, conducted by Ernst & Young LLP (EY Canada), was attended by Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development, as well as many members of the industry.

Aéro Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)
Aéro Montréal Logo (CNW Group/Aéro Montréal)

An unfavourable context

The strength of a qualified and diversified talent pool is a powerful performance lever for the Canadian aerospace industry, which contributed more than $24 billion to GDP in 2021. Yet, according to the survey results, limited access to skilled workers is the biggest challenge facing employers today. Nearly 38% of respondents reported difficulty recruiting.

Knowing that this pool of talent could be strengthened by promoting DEI, Aéro Montréal decided to work with EY Canada to develop a report on practices in the sector. The study, which is a powerful working and reference tool, proposes concrete recommendations to support change in organizations and encourages the implementation of evaluation parameters for the efforts made.

Study highlights

The report – entitled Reframe your future by creating value for tomorrow's generations Insights from the Canadian Aerospace Industry Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Survey 2022 – outlines six key proposals for action, including: 1) Creating an inclusive and psychologically healthy workplace; 2) Establishing formal guidelines; 3) Planning communications on diversity, equity and inclusion, internally and externally; 4) Leading by example; 5) Demonstrating transparency; and 6) Establishing tracking criteria.

"Over 38,000 jobs will need to be filled in this sector in Québec within the next 10 years. These future talents want to work for an employer that is at the forefront of sustainability and fosters a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. To increase their chances of attracting and retaining top talent, it is critical that our members quickly integrate all aspects of DEI. Through this study and the Inclusive succession planning initiative, Aéro Montréal is giving itself the means to support companies in the sector in these profound but necessary changes for our organizations."

Suzanne M. Benoît, President, Aéro Montréal

A collaborative initiative

Conducted in collaboration with Ernst & Young, these recommendations consider the comments and suggestions gathered from 438 aerospace industry employees. More than 11 interviews with 14 professionals from small, medium and large aerospace companies were also conducted.

"Aerospace has long been a male-dominated industry - and this reality is now having a serious impact on the future growth, evolution and sustainability of the sector in Canada. Homogeneity puts aerospace at serious risk of losing the benefits that an IED-based industry can offer. To realize the full power of diversity of opinion, organizations must focus on the underlying factors for recruiting and retaining top talent in a world where people must be valued and celebrated for the unique skills, experiences, and backgrounds they bring to the table every day. Through this study, we see that it's going to take a good mix of behavioral and systemic changes to improve inclusion and build the future of the industry. Let's get started now."

Antoine Mindjimba, Partner, EY Canada

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c2376.html

