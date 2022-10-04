Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the aerospace interior adhesive market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Avery Dennison, Arkema S. A. , Solvay S. A. , Hexcel Corporation, 3M Company, Delo Industrial Adhesives, Master Bond Inc.

, Permabond LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V, Chemseals, PPG Industries, Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, and Avient Corporation.



The global aerospace interior adhesive market is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2021 to $1.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The aerospace interior adhesive market is expected to reach $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The aerospace interior adhesive market consists of sales of the aerospace interior adhesive products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of adhesive that is used to enhance aircraft interior durability and aesthetics and improve worker and passenger safety.It refers to a type of glue used in the aerospace industry during manufacturing and assembling activities of an aircraft’s interior, exterior, and engine compartments.



Thread locking to retaining are some of the few of adhesive applications.



The main types of aerospace interior adhesive are epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, cyanoacrylate, and other types.Epoxy refers to a type of epoxide-containing reactive prepolymer and polymer.



In terms of mechanical properties, as well as heat and chemical resistance, it outperforms other types of resin. The aerospace interior adhesive is used in various aircraft ranging from single-aisle small wide-body, medium wide-body, large wide-body, and regional jet and its application include seats, inflight entertainment, lavatory, interior panels, galley, stowage bins, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the aerospace interior adhesive market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aerospace interior adhesive market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the number of flyers is expected to propel the growth of the aerospace interior adhesive market going forward.Major airline companies are boosting their flight schedules after experiencing an increase in customer demand.



Additionally, these companies are investing in the purchase of new aircraft to meet the increased air travel demand across the globe.The increase in number of flyers is expected to boost demand for interior adhesive, as they are vital component in new aircraft construction and repair of existing aircraft.



For instance, in June 2020, according to an article shared by NPR ORG (National Public Radio), a US-based nonprofit media organization, American Airlines indicated that the number of domestic flights would be increased next month.After average daily passenger numbers surged from around 32,000 in April to over 110,000 in late May, the airline said it plans to fly more than 55% of its July 2019 domestic schedule next month.



Therefore, the growth in the number of flyers is expected to boost demand for aerospace interior adhesives during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace interior adhesive market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new innovative products such as the Acrylate Structural Adhesives that can be applied efficiently at customer sites.



For instance, in May 2019, Huntsman, launched ARALDITE® 2050 Structural Adhesive, a two-part and ultra-fast curing acrylate that accelerates structural bonding of thermoplastics, composites, and metals at temperatures ranging from -20 to 25°C (-4 to 77°F) without the use of extra heat.For this product, almost no surface preparation is required, and they have great adhesion to a variety of substrates as well as excellent aging and weathering resistance.



In the most demanding conditions, such adhesives will allow customers to boost bond speed and adhesion performance.



In January 2021, GracoRoberts, a US-based aerospace adhesive company acquired Able Aerospace Adhesives for an undisclosed amount.This deal will help GracoRoberts in expanding its presence in the international market for aerospace specialty chemicals, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and allow the company to offer a broader range of products and value-added services globally.



Able Aerospace Adhesives is a US-based leading provider of specialist aerospace chemicals and related products.



The countries covered in the aerospace interior adhesive market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

