U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,207.27
    -2.97 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,336.67
    +27.16 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,779.91
    -74.89 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.26
    +6.01 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.17
    +2.24 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.48 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0325
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0130
    +0.1400 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,203.52
    +437.56 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.13
    -1.61 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Aerospace Lubricants Market to Cross $3 Billion by 2027. Tourism Industry Boosting the Market Demand - Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
·6 min read
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

The global aerospace lubricants market was valued at over $2 billion in 2021.

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the aerospace lubricants market will grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2022-2027. The high investment in R&D helped the aviation industry to develop engines and turbine assemblies that run on hybrid and electric technology, for which the engine will need specialized lubricants to deliver optimum performance under extreme conditions. In addition, aircraft manufacturers are investing heavily in product development, through which they are making structural changes in the frame design of aircraft and materials used in the structure, which will help to improve the performance of aircraft.

Continuous innovation and advancements in technology cater to diverse aviation needs such as increasing the shelf life of turbines and engines, reducing carbon footprint, improving fuel economy, supplying aerospace lubricants with low viscosity, and meeting the changing emission standards set by various governmental and non-governmental entities. The increasing tourism industry and rapidly growing trade in emerging economies have boosted the aerospace lubricants market.

Aerospace Lubricants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2027)

$3.05 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$2.15 Billion

MARKET SHIPMENT (2027)

More than 200 Kilotons

CAGR (2022-2027)

19%

 

BASE YEAR

2021

 

FORECAST YEAR

2022-2027

MARKET SEGMENTS

Applications (Defence Aviation), End-user (OEM, Aftermarket), Products (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Others)

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Increasing Demand for High-Efficiency Lubricants

The high investment in R&D helped the aviation industry to develop engines and turbine assemblies that run on hybrid and electric technology, for which the engine will need specialized lubricants to deliver optimum performance under extreme conditions. In addition, aircraft manufacturers are investing heavily in product development, through which they are making structural changes in the frame design of aircraft and materials used in the structure, which will help to improve the performance of aircraft. Industry 4.0 has fueled continuous innovations and advancements that have increased the demand for advanced computing systems, faster internet connectivity, smart devices & components, and others, bringing a revolution to the aviation industry.

Key Insights

  • Aerospace Lubricants are important for smooth functioning of aeroplanes, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and Helicopters. Major players in the segment include ExxonMobil (US), Shell (UK), Nyco (France), Phillips 66 (US), Total Energies (France), and others operate through strategies such as expansion, acquisition, new product launch to further their reach in the market.

  • The engine oil segment of the aerospace lubricants market is expected to be the largest application segment in 2021, accounting for 43.92% of the market. Civil aviation is rapidly growing in both developed and developing economies as rapid industrialisation has increased people's disposable income and governments in various countries have promoted the tourism industry, which has boosted air travel.

  • The global aerospace lubricants market is widely classified into engine oil, hydraulic fluid, and grease. The surge in demand for efficient and high-performance aircraft has propelled the demand for aerospace lubricants as they play a vital role in aircraft performance and efficiency.

  • The aerospace lubricants sector is growing steadily due to growth in the OEM and aftermarket segments. The aftermarket segment is the biggest segment compared to OEM because of the need for maintenance and smooth functioning of aircraft lubricants.

  • Aerospace lubricants are manufactured from different oil types such as mineral oils and synthetic oils. Fully synthetic oils derived from mixture of synthetic oil and additives that offers properties such as better viscosity, low pour point, wind range of working temperature.

  • The high investment in R&D helped the aviation industry to develop engines and turbine assemblies that run on hybrid and electric technology, for which the engine will need specialized lubricants to deliver optimum performance.   Further, various governments across the world have been working with several aircraft manufacturers to develop better-performing aircraft for the defence sector, thus mandating high-efficiency lubricants suitable for the evolving requirements of aircraft.

  • The aerospace industry is expanding because of digitalization and automation, as well as aircraft innovations. Various countries have formed joint ventures with numerous aircraft manufacturers to develop aircraft that meet specific needs. Aircraft manufacturers have made significant investments in developing aircraft with improved performance. Such advancements will boost aircraft efficiency and performance, increasing demand for higher-performing aerospace lubricants.

  • Emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and others are the major growth markets for aerospace lubricants. Growing population, developing infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are major factors for growth in the region.

Demand for Air Travel Boosting the Usage of Aerospace Lubricants

In recent years, the aviation and aerospace industry are driven by increasing air travel worldwide. the number of people traveling by air has increased significantly. Additionally, the demand for air transportation of goods also rising because it offers fast mobility, which is essential for perishable goods. the tourism industry significantly relies on air transportation and is important for economic development. Many emerging economies such as the UAE, Brazil, and Malaysia are heavily dependent on the tourism industry. Additionally, many government entities have invested large amounts in advertising the tourism industries of their countries, which has increased the number of tourists from domestic as well as foreign countries. These factors are expected to increase the demand for air travel, which is projected to drive the aerospace lubricants market.

Market Segmentation

End-User

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Products:

  • Engine Oil

  • Hydraulic Oil

  • Others

Application

  • Defence Aviation

  • Civil Aviation

Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Russia

    • Italy

  • APAC

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

    • Indonesia

    • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • South Africa

    • UAE

Prominent Vendors

  • ExxonMobil

  • Shell

  • Total Energies

  • Nyco

  • Phillips66 (US)

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aerospace

  • AVI Oil India

  • Castrol

  • Chemours

  • Eastman Chemicals

  • Jet Lube

  • NYE Lubricants

  • Perstorp Group

  • PetrelPus Inc

  • Radco Industries

  • Rocol

  • Sinopec

  • The Warefield

Explore our  chemicals materials profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040  
+1 302 469 0707 

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040  +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Cuts Diesel Prices for Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced diesel prices for the second time in a week as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to ease the sting of inflation ahead of elections. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter T

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Disney stock pops on Q3 earnings as subscribers surge to 14.4 million

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details Disney's latest earnings report, and how the company plans to raise its streaming prices.

  • Ford Boosts Price for F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

    Ford attributes the price increase for its F-150 Lightning to higher material costs. The increase won't apply to current order holders who are awaiting delivery.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Musk Says Twitter Hiding Witnesses He Needs in Buyout Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is accusing Twitter Inc. of hiding key witnesses in their legal battle over whether he must consummate a $44 billion buyout of the company, according to people familiar with the allegations. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sells Another

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, QUALCOMM & HSBC

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • Oil Advances After IEA Growth Outlook Eases Consumption Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialWest Texas Inter

  • Freeport LNG plant in Texas still pulling in natgas to produce power

    U.S. gas futures jumped about 8% on Thursday on talk of increased gas flows to the Freeport LNG plant, a drop in gas output and forecasts for more demand for the fuel over the next two weeks than previously expected. Freeport LNG started to pull in small amounts of pipeline gas to feed a power plant that sold electricity to the Texas grid in mid-July. Meanwhile, Freeport LNG retracted the force majeure it initially declared after the explosion in June, a development that could cost its buyers billions of dollars in losses.

  • Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots -source

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's legal team is demanding that Twitter Inc turn over the names of employees responsible for calculating what percentage of the social media site's users are bot and spam accounts, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk said last month he was terminating the deal because Twitter has withheld information about these accounts.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • OPEC Cuts Oil-Demand Forecasts as Economic Growth Slows

    The cartel’s revisions, which come as oil prices have eased significantly from the highs they hit in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suggest it sees little need to increase output.

  • EU says U.S. plan for EV tax breaks discriminatory, may breach WTO rules

    The European Union said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under a provision of the $430 billion climate and energy bill that was passed by the Senate on Sunday, U.S. buyers of zero-emissions electric vehicles (EVs) would be eligible for tax credits worth several thousand dollars. However, domestic content conditions would apply to the tax breaks to push the EV industry away from reliance on China and spur local investment in battery minerals and manufacturing.

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Robinhood must face U.S. market manipulation claims over 'meme stock' rally, judge rules

    (Reuters) -Stock trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc must face market manipulation claims over restrictions it placed on trading during last year's "meme stock" rally, a U.S. judge ruled on Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami said in the ruling that investors in GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and seven other stocks can proceed with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the restrictions artificially depressed share prices.

  • European Energy Crisis Deepens as Power Prices Reach Records

    (Bloomberg) -- European power prices rose to fresh records on Thursday as a heatwave limits energy supplies and wildfires rage across France.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialThe gains reflect a tight mark

  • Disney tops Netflix on streaming subscribers, sets higher prices

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co edged past Netflix Inc with a total of 221 million streaming customers and announced it will increase prices for customers who want to watch Disney+ or Hulu without commercials. The media giant will raise the monthly cost of Disney+ without advertising by 38% to $10.99 in December, when it begins to offer a new option that includes ads for the current price. Shares of Disney rose 6.9% in after-hours trading to $120.15 on Wednesday.