U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,076.16
    -55.99 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,599.19
    -390.93 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,917.68
    -163.71 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,834.44
    -29.61 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.33
    +1.66 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.18 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0091 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9280
    +0.0840 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    -0.0132 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0470
    +1.3710 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,713.49
    -1,363.66 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.63
    -14.58 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market US$ 10,828 Mn By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2022-2030”.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace maintenance chemicals market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 3.7% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 10,828 million by 2030.

The aerospace industry is rapidly expanding and will continue to expand. According to the most recent projections, demand for air travel would climb at a 4.3 percent annual rate over the next two decades. Rising air passenger traffic, combined with growing demand for aircraft maintenance, is driving the expansion of the aircraft market. Furthermore, increased travel frequency, rising per capita income, and higher living standards of potential clients are driving market demand. Stringent regulatory requirements for aviation and fleet operation and maintenance, such as those imposed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), are also fueling future aviation sector expansion. However, the global expansion of the aviation and tourist industries is a major factor driving the growth of the market for aerospace maintenance chemicals.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2909

Furthermore, increased aircraft deliveries, resulting in a greater requirement for aircraft health monitoring, are expected to boost market demand for an aircraft application. The rising need for aircraft surface repair due to environmental temperature and climatic conditions raises the demand for aerospace maintenance chemicals. Aerospace maintenance chemicals are degreasers that are used to keep planes in good working order. Paint strippers, cleaning solutions, paint removers, degreasers, and aviation washers and polishers are all used. Cleaners are used on all commercial aircraft to keep them corrosion-free and sanitary on both the inside and outside. Furthermore, rising middle-class disposable income encourages increased aircraft utilization. As a result, the aircraft's service, repair, and overhaul activities expand, supporting the growth of the aerospace maintenance chemical sector.

Report Coverage

Market

Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals

Market Size 2021

US$7,854 Mn

Market Forecast 2028

US$ 10,828 Mn

CAGR

3.7% During 2022 - 2030

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Nature of Chemical, By Aircraft, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

The Dow Chemical Company, JACA industrials, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arrow
Solutions, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Florida Chemical,
Nuvite Chemical Compounds, Nexeo Solutions, Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co,
Royal Dutch Shell, GE Aviation.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market Growth Aspects

The development of the commercial aircraft fleet and the expanding trend of air transportation are driving the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market. Higher flight frequency and rising living standards among potential customers are also driving the aerospace maintenance chemicals business forward. Expanding flight travel, growing air passengers, and falling ticket prices are some aerospace maintenance chemical industry observations. An increase in demand for fuel economy and rising space exploration operations are the key forces driving the global aircraft maintenance chemical business throughout the predicted period. Furthermore, significant growth in the number of air passengers will compel the business to grow dramatically in the next years.

Don’t fail to benefit from business opportunities in Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

Increasing demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals is driving the market

Aircraft cleaning chemicals are compounds that are largely used in the aerospace sector to clean the outside of aircraft and their cargo. These chemicals include specialty solvents, cleaning agents, paint strippers, aviation wash, polish, and other similar items. Aircraft cleaning chemicals can be classified as acidic, alkaline, or neutral. People increasingly prefer to travel by plane as their standard of living increases. The growing need for air transportation and freight services will fuel the development of aircraft cleaning chemicals. With an increasing number of COVID-19 illnesses worldwide, the limits on varied development in the aviation cleaning chemicals industry are becoming more severe. Furthermore, the careful maintenance of the aircraft aids in extending its life. Rapid growth in the aviation industry, combined with an increase in the number of air travelers, is likely to drive demand for aircraft cleaning chemicals throughout the forecast period.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global aerospace maintenance chemicals market. North America dominates the worldwide aerospace maintenance chemical market, which is expected to increase even more over the projected period due to the airline industry's strong expansion. In North America region, the United States leads the aerospace maintenance chemical market. Furthermore, improvements in the space travel sector are growing and expanding new economic opportunities in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market participants over the next several years. Countries such as India, Japan, and China are making significant contributions to the market's expansion, leading the Asia-Pacific market to grow, owing to the introduction of new technologies and rising demands for Repair, Maintenance, and Overhaul Services in this region.

Interconnected Reports Chemicals and Materials Market

The global chemical distribution system (CDS) market account revenue of US$ 159.6 Mn in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021-2028.

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 17.7 Bn by 2027.

The global chemical sensors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 33.6 Bn by 2027.

Market Segmentation

The global aerospace maintenance chemicals market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on product, nature of chemical, and aircraft. Based on the product, the market is divided into aircraft cleaning chemicals, aviation paint removers, aircraft leather cleaners, aviation paint strippers, degreasers, specialty solvents, and aircraft wash and polish. Based on the chemical, the market separated into organic chemical and inorganic chemical. Based on aircraft, the market is categorized into commercial aircraft, business aircraft, single-engine piston, military aircraft, space, helicopters, and others.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the aerospace maintenance chemicals industry are The Dow Chemical Company, JACA industrials, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arrow Solutions, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, Florida Chemical, Nuvite Chemical Compounds, Nexeo Solutions, Aircraft Spruce and Specialty Co, Royal Dutch Shell, GE Aviation.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2909

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2909

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com 


Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Growth stocks have been pummeled in the recent market sell-off as rising interest rates and fears of an economic slowdown hit investor sentiment hard. For a long-term investor, though, such periods of correction also offer some of the best opportunities to find growth stocks that could become huge winners in the next decade or so, given their business growth potential. Here are three such growth stocks that look like winners in the making.

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • S&P suspends forecast, warns of 'extraordinarily weak' bond market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a note from S&P Global that suspended its full-year forecast for the bond market.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after data impresses, Dimon warns

    U.S stocks rose early Wednesday as Wall Street entered a fresh month of trading.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.