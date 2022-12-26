U.S. markets closed

Aerospace Metal Bellows Market is Projected to Reach US$ 284.1 Million in 2026

·5 min read
Stratview Research

The Aerospace Metal Bellows Market is expected to reach US$ 284.1 Million in 2026, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Metal Bellows Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/921/aerospace-metal-bellows-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


Impact of COVID-19 on the market

The market grew continuously in the last decade till 2018. The year 2019 proved to be challenging for the industry, especially for commercial aerospace. Grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; negatively impacted the entire supply chain including the demand for metal bellows, especially in the North American region.

In 2020, the market witnessed a massive double-digit decline in the wake of the pandemic. Although there have been signs of recovery, the market is still expected to witness a decline in 2021, followed by a bounce-back in 2022.

Aerospace Metal Bellows Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and UAV),

  • By Material Type (Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel Alloy, Nickel Alloy, and Others),

  • By Product Type (Edge-welded Bellows, Electroformed Bellows, Mechanically Formed Bellows, and Others),

  • By Joint Type (Gimbal Joint, Angular Joints, Universal Joints, and Others),

  • By Application Type (Engine, Airframe, and Others),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Aerospace Metal Bellows Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

Stratview Research has firstly segmented the A&D Metal Bellows market based on the material type as titanium alloys, stainless steel alloys, nickel alloys, and others. Titanium alloy-based metal bellow is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market over the next five years.

Rising demand for lightweight construction, high-strength material, and good media compatibility drive the demand for titanium in the A&D industry. It is estimated that there would be a further increase in the penetration of titanium in the crucial sections (including metal bellows) of the latest aircraft programs.

Market Trends by Joint Type

The market is segmented as gimbal joints, angular joints, universal joints, and others based on the joint type. Gimbal joint is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years.

Key applications are pneumatic and fuel duct articulation, engine bleed air, ECS duct, and APU duct systems. Key driving factors of gimbal joints are that they provide strict control over the movement on bellows and have compatibility with the weight of the pipe.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years in terms of regions. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market. The USA is the manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry with the presence of major market players, aircraft OEMs, tier players, airlines, and MRO companies.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Metal Bellows Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/921/aerospace-metal-bellows-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Alloy Bellows & Precision Welding

  • Eaton Corporation Inc

  • EnPro Industries, Inc.

  • KSM Co., Ltd.

  • Meggitt Plc

  • MW Industries, Inc.

  • Senior Plc

  • The Freudenberg Group

  • United Flexible Inc.

  • U.S. Bellows, Inc.

  • others.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Metal Bellows Market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


