U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,400.75
    +51.75 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,477.00
    +292.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,401.50
    +260.75 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.20
    +24.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.09
    +0.49 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.00
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.67
    -1.23 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3498
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1700
    +0.3040 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,729.10
    +1,329.79 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.47
    +35.88 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.88
    +125.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size Worth $1,233.2 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace parts manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 1,233.2 Billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing passenger and freight traffic in emerging economies is driving the demand for next-generation aircraft, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In 2019, aerostructure dominated the product segment, with 52.2% of revenue share on account of the strong replacement rate of aluminum with high-cost composites in fuselage and airframe structures

  • The commercial aircraft segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, as significant changes are being incorporated into the aircraft structure to reduce carbon emissions by replacing existing parts with lightweight materials

  • The market in the Asia Pacific was valued at USD 149.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the rapid growth of the aviation industry, augmenting the growth of MRO services thereby impacting the aerospace parts manufacturing industry on a positive note

  • The aerospace parts manufacturing market has stringent manufacturing norms, safety regulations, and certifications, which restricts the entry of new entrants

  • Emerging players in Asia offering low-cost innovative solutions to the end-users are expected to challenge the established players in North America and Europe, leading to competition disruption in the market

Read 311 page market research report, "Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, (Insulation Components, Aerostructure), By End Use (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

A majority of the aircraft manufacturing companies are integrated across the value chain and are highly active in the parts manufacturing process. These companies have in-house production facilities as well as supplier contracts for the procurement of these parts. The manufacturers are also involved in raw material procurement and designing and quality control of the parts offered by third party suppliers.

The market for aerospace part manufacturing is primarily concentrated in North America and Europe, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers. China and India are expected to emerge as the leading markets in the forthcoming years, owing to the rapid growth of aircraft part manufacturing and export activities. The global trade in components and sub-assemblies has increased by approximately 25% during the past decade. However, the sector still remains consolidated with the top 3 countries including the U.S., Germany, and France, accounting for over 60% of the total aircraft manufacturing.

The market has observed a trend of a collaboration of the major companies entering into a joint venture. This helps the companies to sustain in the highly competitive market in terms of geographical expansion, technological advancements, and lowering the risk of failure. This also aids the companies to easily access the market for gaining long term contracts.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace parts manufacturing market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

  • Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Aerospace Parts Manufacturing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

  • Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

List of Key Players of Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

  • JAMCO Corp.

  • Intrex Aerospace

  • Rolls Royce plc

  • CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

  • Safran Group

  • Woodward Hexcel

  • Engineered Propulsion System

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • Aequs

  • GE Aviation

  • Textron, Inc.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Superior Aviation Beijing

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

  • Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (CTRM)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • IHI Corp.

  • Subaru Corp.

  • Lufthansa Technik AG

  • Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

  • Ducommun, Inc.

  • Liebherr International AG

  • Elektro-Metall Export GmbH

  • Diehl Aviation

  • Panasonic Avionics Corp.

  • Thales Group

  • Dassault Group

  • Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • Chemetall GmbH

  • Daher Group

Check out more studies related to aerospace parts and material, published by Grand View Research:

  • Aerospace & Defense C-class Parts Market – The global aerospace & defense c-class parts market size was estimated at USD 15.21 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. High potential for product adoption in aerospace applications to improve the strength and durability of aircraft parts is expected to drive the market growth.

  • Aerospace And Defense Materials Market – The global aerospace and defense materials market size was estimated at USD 20.74 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The rise in the replacement of aging aircraft has led to a boost in new aircraft manufacturing, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market.

  • Aerospace Composites Market – The global aerospace composites market is expected to witness significant growth on account of increased aircraft production as a result of the booming aviation industry. The aerospace sector contributes to a major chunk of the composites market due to the increased use of lightweight materials for interior and exterior parts.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Advanced Interior Materials Industry.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-market-size-worth-1-233-2-billion-by-2030-grand-view-research-inc-301468359.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Microsoft Rebounds On Guidance; Fed Meeting, Tesla Earnings Loom

    Futures erased after-hours losses as Microsoft whipsawed higher after earnings. The stock market remains volatile with the Fed meeting and Tesla due.

  • Microsoft tops analysts' expectations in Q2 as cloud revenue soars 46%

    Microsoft reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday beating analysts' expectations on strong demand for its cloud services.

  • Cash-Rich Energy Transfer Set for Highest Return in Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- A cash bonanza may help Energy Transfer LP deliver the highest return among major U.S. oil and natural gas pipeline operators. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseThe company owned by

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Goldman Sachs: markets have not reached "danger zone" levels yet

    High valuations and one of the strongest recoveries from a bear market in history have left equities vulnerable to a correction but the recent fall is not indicative that markets have reached "danger zone" levels yet, Goldman Sachs said in a note. "While it has not reached danger zone levels that typically precede a bear market (a fall of at least 20%), it has reached levels which have typically been consistent with corrections and relatively low returns over the next one and five years," the U.S. investment bank said on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs said markets are in a correction phase within a bull market cycle and current levels signify relatively low returns over the next one to five years.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Microsoft’s Shares Rebound as Forecast Focuses on Cloud Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. shares rose in late trading, reversing an earlier decline, after the software giant gave a forecast that reassured investors the company’s Azure cloud-computing business still has potential to drive growth. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Marke

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • Dollar consolidates below 2-1/2 week highs before Fed decision

    The U.S. dollar held below its 2-1/2 week high on Wednesday as risk sentiment stabilised before a Federal Reserve meeting where policymakers are widely expected to signal readiness to start raising interest rates from March. Markets have been on a rollercoaster ride this week as the combination of a hawkish Fed and slowing growth have unnerved investors, prompting them to dump high-flying technology shares and seek refuge in safe-haven assets such as the dollar. Citibank strategist Ebrahim Rahbari said broader risk conditions, investors' appetite for riskier assets, such as stocks and emerging markets currencies, were playing a more important role for the dollar than the expected Fed rate hike trajectory.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is In Buy Zone, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.