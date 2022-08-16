U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,290.13
    -7.01 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,950.80
    +38.36 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,051.23
    -76.83 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.71
    -7.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.70
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    -0.11 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8350
    +0.0440 (+1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2078
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5200
    +1.2480 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,924.69
    -158.78 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.69
    -2.22 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.98
    +42.83 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size to Surpass US$ 1391.16 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

·5 min read

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global aerospace parts manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD 952.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 1391.16 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global aerospace parts manufacturing market, with a 38.2% share of the market revenue in 2021. This share is owing to market vendors' rapid product and regional expansion strategies to obtain a competitive advantage.

Brainy_Insights_Logo
Brainy_Insights_Logo

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12667

Airlines considering fleet expansions may bring older aircraft back into service or keep them in operation for a prolonged period, which is expected to boost development in the aerospace parts manufacturing market. Another factor projected to fuel the global market expansion over the forecast period is technical improvements and a rising need for aircraft built for specific tasks.

Leading companies in the industry include JAMCO Corp., Rolls Royce plc, Intrex Aerospace, Safran Group, CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company, Woodward Hexcel, Eaton Corporation plc, Engineered Propulsion System, GE Aviation, Aequs, Textron, Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Superior Aviation Beijing, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Honeywell International, Inc. These leading players offer more significant opportunities and continuously focus on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

Browse the full report with a Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-market-12667

The segment is divided into aircraft manufacturing, engines, avionics, cabin interiors, system and support, insulation components & equipment. The insulation components and equipment segment dominated the market with around 22.6% in 2021. The usage of lightweight equipment in the manufacturing of aerostructures is increasing. Cement, fiber-reinforced polymers, metal combinations, and clay composites are these elements. These components create lightweight structures that are stronger, more flexible, and lighter than aluminum or steel. Developments in the aviation insulation market for research & innovation of novel materials have enabled the development of sophisticated composite materials such as Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs), and Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs). These materials have heat adsorption efficiency, are lighter in weight, have active noise canceling capabilities, are vibration absorbent, and so on. The application segment is divided into military, commercial, and business aircraft. The commercial aircraft business segment dominated the market by around 54% in 2021. One of the most critical driving factors has been the recent increase in aviation travel. Advanced economies, in particular, are making significant contributions, propelling the worldwide market's expansion. Another vital component in progress has been creating new air services to improve global connection. It is prompting airlines to increase their aircraft fleet. As a result, the need for another age of passenger airliners is expanding.

Growing responsibility for reducing overall aircraft weight via ultralight parts to improve energy efficiency is likely to influence market growth. The increased use of composites in fuselage manufacture to reduce fatigue maintenance in high-stress loaded environments is expected to bring down the overall cost of aero-structure, positively benefiting the industry. Expanding market for aerospace components such as surveillance planes and fighters due to growing security concerns is estimated to have a favorable influence on the expansion during the predicted period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12667

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global aerospace parts manufacturing market-based on below segments:

Global Aerospace parts manufacturing market by Type:

  • Aircraft Manufacturing

  • Engines

  • Avionics

  • Cabin Interiors

  • System and Support

  • Insulation Components and Equipment

Global Aerospace parts manufacturing market by Application:

  • Military Aircraft

  • Commercial Aircraft Business Aircraft

  • Others

About the report:

The global aerospace parts manufacturing market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed globally, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12667/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us:
Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-market-size-to-surpass-us-1391-16-billion-by-2030--says-the-brainy-insights-301606639.html

SOURCE The Brainy Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    The electric vehicle (EV) industry has expanded by incredible leaps and bounds over the last decade, and its growth story is still just starting to unfold. On the heels of some massive sell-offs, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stand out as intriguing players in the space that could potentially deliver explosive growth, and investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Howard Smith: Shares of Lucid Group would certainly qualify as having experienced a major bear market.

  • Walmart beats on Q2 earnings, inventory concerns continue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Walmart.

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or get exposure through funds.

  • On Running 2Q Sales Rise 67%, Raises 2022 Sales and Profit Outlook

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Swiss athletic brand On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) posted a surge in second-quarter revenue, with a monthly record of over CHF 100 million in June sales, prompting it to raise full year sales and profit guidance. Second quarter sales rose 66.6%, driven by wholesale growth of 70.1% and DTC growth […]

  • Home Depot beats on Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Home Depot.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • How Many Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Do Institutions Own?

    If you want to know who really controls Nu Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • IRS's RMD Rule Change Could Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable

    The Internal Revenue Service has proposed rule changes that could significantly impact how beneficiaries will manage inherited retirement accounts. The proposed regulations, which were published last month, caught some in the financial services industry by surprise, as they offer a … Continue reading → The post The IRS May Make Your Roth IRA More Valuable With This RMD Rule Change appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Walmart CFO talks consumers, inventory, back-to-school, and gas prices after earnings beat

    Here's an inside look at Walmart's better than expected quarter.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock snatches meme crown with blistering August rally

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock has gone haywire.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re