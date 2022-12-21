U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

Aerospace Prepreg Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2025

Stratview Research
·6 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

Aerospace Prepreg Market is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020- 2025, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Prepreg Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/475/aerospace-prepreg-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Aerospace Prepreg Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Rebounding commercial aircraft deliveries,

  • Aging aircraft fleet size,

  • Rapidly increasing penetration of composites in current and upcoming aircraft programs.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Aerospace Prepreg Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Platform Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Spacecraft, UAV, Regional Aircraft),

  • By Fiber Type (Carbon Prepreg, Glass Prepreg, Aramid Prepreg),

  • By Resin Type (Epoxy Prepreg, Polyimide Prepreg, BMI Prepreg, PPS Prepreg, Cyanate Ester Prepreg, PEEK Prepreg, PEI Prepreg, Other Prepregs),

  • By From Type (Unidirectional Prepreg, Fabric Prepreg),

  • By Curing Type (Autoclave, Out of Autoclave, Others),

  • By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)


Aerospace Prepreg Market Insights

By Platform Type

Based on the platform type, Stratview Research has segmented the market as commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, spacecraft, and UAVs. Despite logging a massive decline in 2020, commercial aircraft is expected to maintain its indubitable lead in the market followed by a quick recovery in the year ahead. Both Boeing and Airbus have huge order backlogs of 12,724 aircraft (Airbus: 7,539 and Boeing: 5,185) as of July 2020. Irkut and COMAC, the newcomers in the commercial aerospace industry, also hold excellent order backlogs for their upcoming commercial aircraft programs, which is likely to further substantiate the demand for prepreg in the commercial aircraft segment in the long run. Though UAV occupies a low share in the market, it is likely to offer consequential growth opportunities in the next five years.

By Resin Type

Based on the resin type, we have segmented the market as epoxy prepreg, BMI prepreg, cyanate ester prepreg, PI prepreg, PPS prepreg, PEEK prepreg, PEI prepreg, and others. Epoxy prepreg is expected to remain the most dominant resin system in the market, whereas BMI prepreg to rebound at the fastest rate post-pandemic during the forecast period. Epoxy resins bond well with reinforcements such as carbon fiber and glass fiber. Also, the resin system offers excellent interlaminar strength, excellent mechanical properties, good chemical resistance, and high electrical insulation, which make them a preferred resin system for a wide array of applications including fuselage, wings, control surfaces, as well as interior applications.

By Curing Type

Based on the curing type, the market is segmented as autoclave, out-of-autoclave, and others. Autoclave is expected to remain the dominant curing method in the market during the forecast period. Autoclave curing has decades of excellent track record in the aerospace composites and is projected to remain one of the most vital curing systems in the industry. Autoclave curing leads to an excellent surface finish with low-void content as well as its high pressure ensures good mechanical properties. However, there has been a gradual shift towards out-of-autoclave prepreg in the industry, due to no need for expensive equipment, faster cure, and no-size limitation.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace prepreg during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the major prepreg manufacturers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the OEMs.

With the relatively low decline combined with the fastest recovery, Asia-Pacific is likely to remain the most attractive region, offering a pool of opportunities in the long-term. Other key factors likely to cause a stir in the region’s market are the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft. India is to be the new growth engine, actively developing policies to welcome companies willing to move away from China.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Prepreg Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Aerospace Prepreg market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

 https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/475/aerospace-prepreg-market.html#form


Who are the Key Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Toray Industries

  • Teijin Group

  • Gurit Holdings, AG.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Prepreg Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Aerospace and Defense Coatings Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/252/aerospace-and-defense-coatings-market.html

  1. Aero Engine Coatings Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/471/aero-engine-coatings-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


