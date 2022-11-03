Aerospace Robotics Market Size to Hit USD 7.78 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 20.49% by 2027
According to Fortune Business Insights, the Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2027, at CAGR of 20.49% during forecast period 2020-2027 | Investments in R&D Activities to Develop AI-based Robots will Aid Growth
Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace robotics market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by companies for the maintenance of aircraft. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the aerospace robotics market size was USD 2.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.78 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.49% during the forecast period.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aerospace-robotics-market-103324
Fortune Business Insights™ lists the names of all the prominent aerospace robotics manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:
ABB Group (Switzerland)
Electroimpact Inc. (The U.S.)
Fanuc Corporation (Japan)
Gudel AG (Switzerland)
Kawasaki Robotics (The U.S.)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Oliver Crispin Robotics Ltd. (The U.K)
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Limited India (India)
Universal Robotics A/S (Denmark)
Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2020-2027
Forecast CAGR
20.49%
2027 Value Projection
USD 7.78 Billion
Base Year
2019
Historical Data
2016-2018
No. of Pages
150
Segments Covered
By Robot Type, By Solution, By Application
Aerospace Robotics Market Regional Analysis
High Expenditure to Modernize Aircraft Manufacturing Units in North America to Drive Growth
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aerospace-robotics-market-103324
Segment-
Hardware Segment to Show Rapid Growth Fuelled by High Demand for Sensors & Controllers
Based on solution, the market is segregated into services, software, and hardware. Out of these, the hardware segment generated 57.33% in terms of aerospace robotics market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for sensors, arm processors, and controllers to accelerate the sales of aerospace robotics solutions.
Regional Analysis-
High Expenditure to Modernize Aircraft Manufacturing Units in North America to Drive Growth
In 2019, North America procured USD 1.01 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forthcoming period backed by the presence of a large number of industry giants, such as Electro impact Inc. and Kawasaki Robotics in the region. Apart from that, the U.S. is experiencing high investments in the modernization programs to improve its aircraft manufacturing units. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to hold the second-largest position because of the higher adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based aerospace robotics solutions.
Drivers & Restraints-
Investments in R&D Activities to Develop AI-based Robots will Aid Growth
Several countries worldwide, such as Japan, Germany, South Korea, China, France, and the U.S. are extensively investing in research and development activities to develop novel AI-enabled robots. The South Korean government, for instance, planned to invest approximately USD 450 million in 2017 for the aerospace robotics sector. The main aim of this investment was to create an intelligent robot. However, for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a robot automation project can be challenging. Also, the operators must be trained to maintain and program these robots. These factors may hamper the aerospace robotics market growth in the near future.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aerospace-robotics-market-103324
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
Latest technological Advancements
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Supply Chain Analysis
Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerospace Robotics Market
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global aerospace robotics Market
Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact
Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic
Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Aerospace Robotics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027
Key Findings / Summary
Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Application
Material Handling
Surface Treatment
Composites Applications
Assembly
Others
By Robot Type
Articulated Robots Market
Linear/Cartesian Robots
Parallel Robots
Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots
Others
By Technology
Conventional Technology
Collaborative Technology
By Solution
Hardware
Controller
Arm Processor
Sensors
Drive
Others
Software
Application Based Software
System Based Software
Cloud-Based Software
Planning, Service, Safety, Project Engineering Software
Services
By Payload
Small - Medium Payloads Robots (2kg To 100 Kg)
Large Payloads Robots (100kg to 200kg)
Extra Large Payloads Robots (200 Kg to 1,500kg)
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
The Middle East & Africa
South America
TOC Continued…!
Speak to Our Expert:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aerospace-robotics-market-103324
Below are two of the latest industry developments:
August 2019: Epson Robots declared the launch of its Automate Elite SM Authorized System Integrator Program. It was put under the Epson Advantage Partner Program. It would help them in surging its business through the sales of their robots. At the same time, it would enable customers to easily search for the most effective system integrators for their automation projects.
July 2017: ABB successfully acquired Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik GmbH (B&R) to broaden its position in industrial automation.
Check Discount:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/aerospace-robotics-market-103324
Competitive Landscape-
Key Players Focus on Product Launches & Acquisition Strategies to Intensify Competition
The market consists of numerous reputed organizations that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge by introducing new aerospace robotics solutions equipped with the latest technologies. Some of the others are also engaging in acquisitions to expand their portfolios and geographical footprints.
Read Related Insights:
Airport Security Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report, 2027
Airplane Machmeter Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2028]
Aircraft Fairing Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast by 2028
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Connect us via Social Media Channels:
LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs