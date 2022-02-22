U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,318.29
    -30.58 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,762.16
    -317.02 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,434.43
    -113.63 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.08
    +3.01 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    +0.30 (+1.24%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1346
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    +0.0040 (+0.21%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3551
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    115.1320
    +0.4330 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,599.84
    -1,021.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.90
    +22.60 (+2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.00
    +24.67 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Aerospace Valves Market to Worth USD 14.68 Billion by (2021-2028) | Aerospace Valves Industry CAGR of 4.18%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in aerospace valves market are Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland) Safran SE (France) Woodward Inc. (U.S.) Triumph Group (U.S.) Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.) Moog Inc. (U.S.) Crissair Inc. (U.S.) Liebherr (Germany) Porvair PLC (U.K.) and many more

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace valves market size was projected to be worth USD 10.42 billion in 2020. The market value will grow from USD 11.02 billion in 2021 to USD 14.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period. Rise in the procurement of new aircraft owing to rising air travel is propelling the market forward. Growing investments by aircraft fleet owners towards replacing existing valves with newer ones will support the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Aerospace Valves Market, 2021-2028”.

The aerospace valve is a critical component of an aircraft system. It controls the flow of gases and fluids by opening and shutting a path. Depending upon the application and the pressure requirements, different types of valves are used in an aviation system. As commercial airliners and military aircraft fleet owners look to expand the fleet size, there is a growing need for the replacement of existing valves. These factors will drive the demand for aerospace valves over the forthcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aerospace-valve-market-105854

List of Key Players Present in the Aerospace Valves Market:

  • Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

  • Safran SE (France)

  • Woodward Inc. (U.S.)

  • Triumph Group (U.S.)

  • Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.)

  • Moog Inc. (U.S.)

  • Crissair Inc. (U.S.)

  • Liebherr (Germany)

  • Porvair PLC (U.K.)

COVID-19 Impact

Decline in Aircraft Production and Refurbishment amid Pandemic Affected Market Growth

Restrictions on travel and movement of goods, especially cross-border, put tremendous strain on the worldwide aerospace valves market. With a steep decline in commercial as well as business travel amid lockdown restrictions, the product experienced significantly low demand. While many aircraft makers and OEMs halted production activity, refurbishment of existing carriers also declined. These factors, along with supply chain issues and labor shortages, have impacted the market growth worldwide. However, the recovery of the aviation sector will help the market recover in the next few years.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Butterfly Valves,

  • Ball Valves, Rotary Valves,

  • Gate Valves,

  • Other

By Aircraft Type

  • Commercial Aircraft,

  • General Aviation Aircraft,

  • Business Aircraft,

  • Military Aircraft,

  • Helicopter

By Application

  • Fuel System,

  • Hydraulic System,

  • Pneumatic System,

  • Lubrication System,

  • Others

By End-Use

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aerospace-valve-market-105854

Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

  • List of key industry players.

  • Major strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Aircraft Production and Replacement of Existing Valves to Augment Growth

Aerospace valves market growth is garnering momentum with the increasing procurement of new aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers are witnessing monumental demand due to increased orders caused by the rise in air passengers. To meet this demand, aerospace companies are ramping up production. For instance, Airbus aims to boost production of A320 aircraft to around 45 units by the end of 2021.

While, new aircraft production rises, companies are also refurbishing existing carriers with newer systems. These factors are slated to boost the demand for aircraft equipment, including valves.

However, fluctuations in raw material prices could hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Presence of Prominent Aircraft Makers to Augment Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate aerospace valves market share during 2021-2028. In 2020, the regional market garnered more than USD 4.07 billion. The presence key aircraft companies including Boeing, Triumph Group, Moog, Parker Hannifin, and others will bolster the regional outlook.

In Asia Pacific, the market will witness tremendous growth, driven by the rising number of air passengers in Japan, China, India, and other countries. Meanwhile, the market in Europe will grow on account of modernization of aircraft fleet, rising travel and tourism, and advancing technology.

Key Industry Development

November 2020 – Triumph Systems & Support received a four-year contract from Lockheed Martin Corporation for the supply of HUA (Hydraulic Utility Actuation) valves for its F-35 aircraft.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aerospace-valve-market-105854

DETAIL TABLE OF CONTENT:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerospace Valves Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Aerospace Valves Market

    • Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact

  • Global Aerospace Valves Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Segment Definitions

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Butterfly Valve

      • Ball Valve

      • Rotary Valve

      • Gate Valve

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Aircraft Type

      • Commercial Aircraft

      • General Aviation Aircraft

      • Business Aircraft

      • Military Aircraft

      • Helicopters

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Fuel System

      • Hydraulic System

      • Pneumatic System

      • Lubrication System

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Rest of the world

TOC Continued....!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aerospace-valve-market-105854

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cauti

  • Russia and Ukraine Affect These Commodity Markets Most

    Russia and Ukraine have outsize influence in some commodity markets, including natural gas and aluminum.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed a hidden well of employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • How Ukraine Crisis Threatens Even Higher Oil, Gas and Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are ratcheting up, with the prospect of sanctions on Russia threatening to further raise prices of commodities key to the global economyMost Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapStocks, Futures Drop on Ukraine Shock; Oil Rallies: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Ami

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Stocks Futures Fall After Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures crept down after the Russian president sent troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine, but rising oil prices lifted energy companies premarket.

  • Macy’s Inc. Soars In Q4, No Spinoff of Dot.com

    The omnichannel retailer said its better off sticking to its Polaris strategy involving growing digital, private label and off-mall specialty stores rather than separating its dot.com and brick and mortar stores into separate businesses

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Macy’s stock jumps after earnings beat, dividend hike, $2 billion share repurchase program announced

    Macy’s Inc. shares rose 8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the department store retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and announced a dividend hike. Adjusted EPS of $2.45 exceeded the FactSet consensus for $2.01. Sales of $8.665 billion were up from $6.780 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $8.465 billion.

  • Equitrans postpones in-service date of Mountain Valley Pipeline

    Move follows court setbacks, and the Canonsburg-based company acknowledges "greater uncertainty" about completion.

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Exclusive-VW could issue common, preference shares in possible Porsche AG IPO - sources

    Volkswagen is weighing issuing an equal number of common and preference shares in a potential listing of luxury carmaker Porsche AG and may pay a special dividend to its owners to get support for such a move, two people familiar with the matter said. Volkswagen may seek to list 25% in Porsche AG if it decides in favour of an initial public offering (IPO), the people said, adding no agreement has been reached and details of a final deal could still vary. Volkswagen and Porsche SE earlier confirmed they were in talks about a potential listing of the iconic carmaker, which could result in one of the biggest-ever IPOs, adding no firm decision had been made yet.

  • Oil Nears $100 a Barrel After Putin Orders Troops Into Ukraine. Why $130 Is in Sight.

    An invasion of Ukraine could lead to sanctions on Russian oil at a time when global crude supplies remain tight. That could see prices rise further.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Kazakh Authorities Bust 202MW of Illegal Crypto Mines

    The Central Asian country has struggled to meet electricity demand, particularly after miners flocked there from China.