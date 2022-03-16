U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Aerospike’s Rapid Growth Lands the Company a Spot on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Aerospike Inc
·4 min read
Aerospike Inc
Aerospike Inc

Widespread Demand for Real-time Data Applications at Huge Scale Drives Dramatic Increase in Aerospike Revenue and Adoption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc., the real-time data platform leader, today announced it has been named to the third annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region in the United States. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the Inc. 5000 regional award winners represent the most successful private companies based on growth and hiring across the Pacific region.

With widespread demand for instant information in real time and at scale to meet the demands of today’s Right-Now Economy™, Aerospike’s revenues doubled in 2021, and recurring revenue for Aerospike's Cloud Managed Service grew 450% last year. Globally, Aerospike sales tripled outside North America.

“The reality is that today’s organizations will win or lose business in microseconds if they cannot deliver exceptional customer experiences in real time and at scale,” stated Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Winning business today requires processing massive amounts of data via a modern real-time data platform.”

By the end of 2021, there were 46 billion devices connected to the internet, and by 2030 it’s estimated to be 125 billion. More devices beget more data, which begets more business opportunities. Those who leverage the most data in an advanced manner, and the fastest, win.

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. Market leaders and disruptors like PayPal, Wayfair, Snap, Experian, Airtel, Yahoo, Criteo, Dream11, and Riskified all leverage Aerospike as the real-time data foundation for applications used by millions of customers worldwide. The company has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0, with 100% of respondents saying they would recommend Aerospike per Gartner Peer Insight™ Reviews*.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”

Join Us at the Aerospike Summit

Registration is open for Mission Now – The Aerospike 2022 Summit. Network with your peers and hear from industry leaders across the board on how they’re harnessing the power of now by capitalizing on data and fueling exceptional customer experience in the moments that matter.

For more information about Aerospike, please visit www.aerospike.com, or to join the team, see our employment opportunities around the globe.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional awards are ranked according to percentage of revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 list gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80 percent. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte-scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair, and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.

*Rating based on nine reviews as of January 27, 2022, reviewed in the last 12 months. GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, and they should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:
John Moran
Look Left Marketing
aerospike@lookleftmarketing.com


