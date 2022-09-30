Aerostructures Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the aerostructures market are Spirit AeroSystems, Saab AB, Triumph Group Inc. , Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd. , Aar Corp. , Bombardier Inc. , Airbus, UTC Aerospace Systems, Cyient Ltd.

, GKN Aerospace, Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd, STELIA Aerospace Group, Ruag Group, and Collins Aerospace.



The global aerostructures market is expected to grow from $47.76 billion in 2021 to $51.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The aerostructures market is expected to grow to $67.25 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.



The aerostructures market consists of sales of aerostructure products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the design, development and assembly of an aeroplane. Aerostructures refer to subsystems or components of an aircraft’s airframe including the entire fuselage, wings, or flight control surfaces.



The main types of components in the aerostructure include fuselage, empennage, flight control surfaces, wings, nose, nacelle and pylon, doors, and skid.The fuselage is a long hollow tube that holds all the pieces of an airplane together.



The aerostructures are made of materials such as composites, alloys and superalloys, and metals.The various platforms utilizing aerostructures include fixed-wing, rotary-wing, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advanced air mobility.



The various end users of aerostructures include OEM and aftermarket.



North America was the largest region in the aerostructures market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aerostructures market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing commercial aircraft production will propel the growth of the aerostructures market during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft are used to haul passengers and freight on a scheduled basis between selected airports. the rapid growth in commercial aircraft production is expected to boost the utilization of aerostructures, as they are a vital component in aircraft production and assembly. For instance, in 2021, Airbus SE, a Netherlands-based commercial aircraft manufacturer, delivered 611 commercial aircraft to 88 customers. Airbus doubled its gross order intake in 2021 compared to 2020 with 771 new sales. Therefore, the increasing commercial aircraft production is expected to boost demand for aerostructures during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of 3D printing technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerostructures market. The use of 3D printing technology in manufacturing lowers the production time and improves product quality and performance. 3D printing technology which is also known as additive manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object using computer-created design. Hence, manufacturing aerostructures using 3D printed technology will significantly reduce the amount of material consumed while ensuring a limited generation of waste, resulting in a cost-effective manufacturing process. For instance, in February 2021, Airbus SE, a France-based aerospace corporation, operating in aerostructures market launched two Eurostar Neo spacecrafts, in which, a total of 500 radio frequency (RF) components, composed of multi-waveguide blocks and switch assembly networks, have been 3D manufactured.



In February 2022, Daher, a French based company operating in aerospace, nuclear, defence and automotive industries has made an agreement to acquire metallic aerostructures production and assembly business located in USA from Triumph Group, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition the company aims to strengthen its position and production capacities in the North America Region. Stuart aerostructures unit specializes in manufacturing large, complex metallic structures such as wing and fuselage assemblies.



The countries covered in the aerostructures market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

