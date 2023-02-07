Aerotek Earns Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Eighth Consecutive Year

Aerotek recognized as ClearlyRated 2023 Best of Staffing® honoree for superior service

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, announced today it has earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards. For its eighth consecutive year, Aerotek has received the Best of Staffing awards in both categories for client and talent. This annual award recognizes staffing firms that deliver the highest quality of service based on the survey responses of thousands of employers and job candidates.

The Best of Staffing diamond awards are presented to firms that have been recognized as Best of Staffing for at least five consecutive years, a select group of less than 1% of all U.S. staffing firms.

"I'm incredibly proud that our team's commitment has been recognized by our clients and contract employees. While no company is perfect, we strive every day to honor our core values and ensure we are meeting the needs of the businesses and people that we serve," said Aerotek President, Tom Kelly. "We view these awards as an important checkpoint and reminder of what it takes to earn the trust of our customers year in and year out — hard work, unmatched expertise and an unwavering dedication to solving our customers' workforce challenges."

Aerotek achieved Best of Staffing through validated survey responses from over 2,700 agency clients and over 14,000 job seekers. Exceeding industry benchmarks, 69% of clients and 74% of candidates ranked their experience with Aerotek a 9 or 10 out of 10.

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders — it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

Since 2016, Aerotek has earned dual designations from Best of Staffing for client and talent satisfaction. To learn more about Aerotek, please visit Aerotek.com.

About Aerotek

Our People Are Everything™. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

