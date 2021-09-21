U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Aerotek Launches Upskilling Initiative to Help Build the Critical Skilled Trades Workforce

·2 min read

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider has announced the launch of a new upskilling initiative to provide its clients and contractors the educational resources needed to face one of the most difficult times to hire in recent history. Concurrently, Aerotek has released a new white paper focused on upskilling, "Futureproof: How Upskilling Can Ease the Skills Gap Dilemma."

Aerotek Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aerotek)
Aerotek Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aerotek)

Aerotek's upskilling initiative will leverage new alliances with educational providers including Pearson Accelerated Pathways, and partnerships with nonprofits including SkillsUSA, to help its clients develop, attract and retain talent with hard-to-find skills, provide growth opportunities for Aerotek contractors, and ensure Aerotek is doing its part within the marketplace to close the skills gap.

"As one of our greatest priorities, we're investing in upskilling as a solution to mutually power the future of our clients and contractors," said Aerotek President Tom Kelly. "Demand for skilled trades talent has never been higher, and we're laser focused on creating new partnerships that will clear a path for our clients to develop hard-to-find talent and our contractors to grow their skills and careers."

The skilled labor shortage is impacting companies across a wide range of industries, making it difficult to avoid burdening existing employees with additional work while replacing a generation of skilled workers approaching retirement. According to the latest U.S. Department of Labor Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), job openings hit a record high in July across all industries including many of Aerotek's focus industries such as transportation, warehousing, utilities and manufacturing.

Through an agreement with Pearson Accelerated Pathways, Aerotek clients will be able to seamlessly access a range of professional development, skills training and assessment solutions offered across a wide range of skill sets including welding, plumbing, HVAC and more.

Aerotek has also begun aligning with nonprofit partners to provide paths for its contractors to grow their skills and advance in their careers. Under a new partnership with SkillsUSA, Aerotek is supporting SkillsUSA's efforts to help students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. Aerotek is also working with SkillsUSA to establish a scholarship that will provide Aerotek contractors financial aid to pursue upskilling opportunities at accredited trade schools.

To read Aerotek's latest research report, "Futureproof: How Upskilling Can Ease the Skills Gap Dilemma," visit https://www.aerotek.com/en/insights/futureproof-how-upskilling-can-ease-the-skills-gap-dilemma. To learn more about Aerotek's Upskilling initiative, visit https://www.aerotek.com/en/workforce-solutions/workforce-management/upskilling.

About Aerotek

Our People Are Everything™. For more than 35 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics and construction industries, we partner with 13,000 clients and more than 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek.com | 1-888-AEROTEK.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerotek-launches-upskilling-initiative-to-help-build-the-critical-skilled-trades-workforce-301381015.html

SOURCE Aerotek

