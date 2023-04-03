U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.95
    -1.36 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,527.12
    +252.97 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,103.22
    -118.68 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.45
    -8.03 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    +4.87 (+6.44%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.80
    +15.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    -0.0620 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0061 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4690
    -0.3280 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,989.12
    -142.02 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.43
    +6.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Aerotek and SkillsUSA to Award "Make Your Mark" Scholarships

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Scholarships Will Allow Students to Pursue Upskilling Opportunities, Improve Economic Outcomes

LEESBURG, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsUSA has partnered with Aerotek, a leading talent solutions provider specializing in placing light industrial and skilled trades talent in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, to provide "Make Your Mark" scholarships to SkillsUSA members.

The scholarship program supports the SkillsUSA career model and aligns with SkillsUSA and Aerotek's shared strategic goal to expand the skilled workforce and remove barriers of entry for the future generation of workers. The two organizations first partnered in 2021.

Aerotek aims to invest in the communities it serves by establishing partnerships that help empower people to achieve both their personal and professional aspirations. SkillsUSA and Aerotek's "Make Your Mark" scholarships will provide critical financial assistance for those in need to pursue continued skills education and improved economic outcomes.

"There is a critical need for underserved populations to receive skills training," said Chelle Travis, executive director at SkillsUSA. "These scholarships will help to fulfill the need and we sincerely thank Aerotek for providing them to our students. Working together with Aerotek, we can help close the skills gap."

"The skilled labor shortage is stifling growth for businesses and employees across each industry we serve," said Aerotek President Tom Kelly. "We are thrilled to partner with SkillsUSA to provide "Make Your Mark" scholarships that will help students pursue upskilling opportunities and serve to expand the talent pipeline with hard-to-find skills that are desperately needed."

The SkillsUSA-Aerotek "Make Your Mark" scholarship program will award scholarships of up to $5,000 each to SkillsUSA members in the following trade areas: Arts, A/V and Communications (Telecommunications Cabling only); Architecture & Construction; Information Technology; Manufacturing; STEM; and Transportation. These scholarships are not for four-year schools. Applications will be accepted from April 3 through April 30, 2023. For more information, visit: www.skillsusa.org.

About SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA is America's proud champion of the skilled trades. It's a student-led partnership of education and industry that's building the skilled workforce our nation depends on with graduates who are career ready, day one. Representing nearly 380,000 career and technical education students and teachers, SkillsUSA chapters thrive in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. SkillsUSA's mission empowers students to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. That mission is accomplished through the SkillsUSA Framework of Personal Skills, Workplace Skills and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics, which is integrated into classroom curriculum. Through Framework instruction, students develop the character-shaping leadership skills — teamwork, communication, professionalism and more — that successful careers and lives demand. At the same time, students hone their high-level technical skills against current industry standards in more than 130 skilled trade areas, from 3-D Animation to Welding. The result? Focused, confident and highly skilled graduates who are ready to work, ready to lead and ready to make a difference in our schools, workplaces and communities. A vital solution to the skills gap, where more in-demand skilled trades positions are available than qualified professionals to fill them, SkillsUSA has served over 14 million difference-making members since 1965. To learn more, visit www.skillsusa.org.

About Aerotek
Our People Are Everything™. For more than 40 years, Aerotek® Inc. has built a reputation for providing the highest-quality staffing and workforce management solutions. With deep expertise in the manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation and facility management industries, we partner with more than 13,000 clients and 200,000 light industrial and skilled trades contract employees every year. Our people-focused approach connects quality talent with meaningful work and continuous opportunities. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit www.Aerotek.com. To learn more, visit www.Aerotek.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerotek-and-skillsusa-to-award-make-your-mark-scholarships-301787470.html

SOURCE Aerotek

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bosses who want their workers to be more productive are better off sharing their salary than forcing them back to office

    Workers who can see a clear path to better pay can make all the difference in their output.

  • Community colleges are reeling. 'The reckoning is here.’

    When Santos Enrique Camara arrived at Shoreline Community College in Washington state to study audio engineering, he quickly felt lost. Advocates for community colleges defend them as the underdogs of America’s higher education system, left to serve the students who need the most support but without the money to provide it.

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • US Factory Gauge Falls to Lowest Since 2020, Employment Measure Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- US factory activity contracted in March by more than expected, with a closely watched gauge dropping to its lowest level since May 2020 as measures of new orders and employment retreated.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPE

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.

  • McDonald’s Temporarily Shuts U.S. Offices as Chain Prepares for Layoff Notices

    The fast-food company is expected to notify workers of their job status virtually. The layoffs are part of a broader restructuring.

  • Beijing's Micron probe propels rally in Chinese chip makers as US tech rivalry deepens

    Chinese chip stocks surged after Beijing launched an investigation into US chip maker Micron, as investors bet the country's bid for self reliance in the sector could boost the nation's semiconductor firms. The CNI Chip Index tracking semiconductor-related companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen jumped 5.2 per cent on Monday, the biggest gain since November. The gauge, compiled by a unit of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, tracks the 25 largest stocks in the sector including China's largest chip maker Semico

  • Citi Rebuffs Calls for $100 Oil as Goldman Lifts Outlook on OPEC Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Ed Morse, the global head of commodities research, said the oil market would need a lot more uncertainty over supplies before prices could reach $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocki

  • Crypto Is Going to War Against Washington. Inside the Fight.

    Coinbase and other crypto companies say they’re under siege by the SEC and other agencies. The industry is gearing up to counterattack.

  • Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein

    U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has subpoenaed Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google co-founder Sergey Brin and three other billionaires in a civil lawsuit concerning JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE: JPM) links to Jeffrey Epstein, reports The Wall Street Journal. George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and helping him to cover it up. The lawsuit claims that human trafficking was the principal business

  • Most workers aren't using this key retirement tool to the fullest

    Of the 13 million HSAs in the Employment Benefit Research Institute’s database, only 12% of the account holders invested their HSAs in assets other than cash.

  • What Next for Oil After Surprise OPEC+ Cuts? Try $100 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Sunday’s surprise OPEC+ production cuts have redefined the outlook for crude prices, bringing $100 a barrel back into the frame.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Production CutPrior to the announcement, the

  • Oil producers' cuts could boost gasoline prices, help Russia

    Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia said they're cutting supplies of crude — again. This time, the decision was a surprise and is underlining worries about where the global economy might be headed. Russia is joining in by extending its own cuts for the rest of the year.

  • American Airlines pilots 'near' reaching agreement on new contract - union memo

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Pilots at American Airlines are "near" reaching a comprehensive agreement in principle with the company on a new contract, according to a pilot union memo seen by Reuters. In an update to its members after three weeks of "intense" negotiations, the Allied Pilots Association (APA) said every aspect of the new contract has been "placed on the table, discussed, negotiated, and costed." American pilots, who received their last pay increase in 2019, have been protesting for a new contract.

  • China Warns Top Bankers of Deepening Crackdown on Corruption

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities warned the nation’s top banking executives that the crackdown on the $60 trillion industry is far from over in a private meeting late Friday, just as they were about to announce the probe of the most senior state banker in nearly two decades.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukrain

  • Can I Have Both a Roth and a Traditional IRA?

    You can invest in both a traditional IRA and Roth IRA if you're eligible and your total contribution doesn't exceed the annual IRS limits.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.