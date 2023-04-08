AeroVironment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVAV) one-year returns climbed after last week's 13% gain, institutional investors must be happy

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, AeroVironment's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 88% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$2.6b in market cap. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 0.7%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about AeroVironment.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AeroVironment?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AeroVironment. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AeroVironment's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AeroVironment. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 5.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 8 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AeroVironment

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in AeroVironment, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$37m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand AeroVironment better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AeroVironment that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

