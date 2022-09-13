U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

AeroVironment signs deal with Persistent Systems to join Wave Relay® Ecosystem

·2 min read

AeroVironment's unmanned ground vehicles to use Persistent Systems mobile ad hoc network as preferred network for platforms

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that AeroVironment's unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) business has joined Persistent's Wave Relay® Ecosystem.

The Ecosystem is a growing industry alliance of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UGVs, and sensor companies all utilizing Persistent's Wave Relay® MANET as their preferred network for command-and-control and communications functions.

"We are very excited to have AeroVironment's UGVs join the Ecosystem," said Nick Naioti, Senior VP for Business Development for Persistent Systems. "In building the networked battlefield, we are providing the warfighter with increased situational awareness while also reducing size, weight, and power."

At the core of the Ecosystem, the Wave Relay® MANET enables tactical teams to receive critical information from unmanned systems and their sensors which facilitates improved decision making, increasing both soldier safety and effectiveness.

According to the agreement between the two companies, the following UGVs will incorporate Persistent's MANET hardware:

  • telemax™ EVO PRO;

  • telemax™ EVO HYBRID;

  • telemax™ EVO PLUS;

  • tEODor™ EVO; and

  • EVO Upgrade Kit.

These ruggedized, all-terrain UGVs perform a variety of dangerous missions, including explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), hazardous materials handling (HAZMAT) and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threat assessment.

"Persistent has established itself in the market as a network provider that delivers extended range, high throughput and robustness against radio interference, all of which are critically important to our customers' life-saving missions," said Brian Young, AeroVironment vice president and product line general manager for UGVs.

In addition, Wave Relay® MANET gives companies the opportunity to move beyond simple point-to-point solutions and build whole constellations of connected air and ground assets, Naioti said.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit https://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

About AeroVironment, Inc.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aerovironment-signs-deal-with-persistent-systems-to-join-wave-relay-ecosystem-301623394.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC

