AerSale Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$2.48m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AerSale

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Nicolas Finazzo for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$11.71 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

AerSale insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AerSale Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at AerSale. Division President of Aircraft & Engine Management Frederick Wright shelled out US$27k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 20% of AerSale shares, worth about US$96m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The AerSale Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in AerSale and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for AerSale (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

