U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.50
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,472.00
    +83.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,670.25
    +83.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.10
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.08
    -1.58 (-1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    +0.70 (+4.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5520
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,053.79
    +1,986.41 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,471.39
    -2.94 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,241.66
    -11.61 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Q3 GDP preview: Economic activity likely 'decelerated substantially'

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

AES' Energy Storage Joint Venture, Fluence Energy, Achieves Historic Milestone with Initial Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fluence expected to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market with shares to begin trading today

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 27, 2021, Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") announced the pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock, which valued Fluence at approximately $4.7 billion. Fluence, an AES joint venture with Siemens, originated from AES' work to conceive and test the world's first lithium-ion energy storage system connected to an electric grid in 2007. The Fluence shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FLNC." The initial public offering is expected to close on November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation)
Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation)

"Fluence energy storage supports the global green energy transition by enabling the broader adoption of renewables..."

"Almost 15 years ago, AES started working on developing lithium-ion battery systems to improve the efficiency and flexibility of the grid and enable the broader expansion of renewables," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and CEO. "In 2018, we joined together with Siemens to create Fluence to drive global adoption of energy storage systems. Today's transaction will further accelerate the growth of Fluence and its leadership in bringing new energy storage and AI-enabled bidding systems to the global market."

Fluence is a leading pure-play provider of energy storage technology globally, which helps customers achieve a higher standard of clean energy while meeting their sustainability commitments. Energy storage supports the global green energy transition by enabling the broader adoption of renewables and eliminating the need for new thermal power plants or transmission lines under certain conditions. Energy storage is a uniquely flexible asset that can provide multiple critical grid services, including energy shifting, peaking capacity, ancillary services, and transmission and distribution infrastructure functions.

Fluence is part of our scalable ecosystems that provide clean energy solutions to AES and our peers in the industry. Our other ecosystems include: Uplight, the leading provider of cloud-based customer energy solutions in the United States to reduce energy demand and improve the grid; 5B, an innovative solar technology business that is reinventing solar, making it faster, safer and cheaper to deploy panels for utility-scale projects; and Motor, a unique electric vehicle subscription service that simplifies and in turn accelerates customer adoption of electric vehicles through utilities.

Upon completion of Fluence's offering, AES will have an indirect economic interest in Fluence of approximately 35% (or approximately 34% if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional Class A shares). Fluence will be a "controlled company" within the meaning of the Nasdaq rules, and AES will have approximately 46% of the voting power in Fluence. AES will hold its economic interest through Fluence Energy, LLC.

About AES
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

About Fluence
Fluence, an AES and Siemens company, is a global market leader in energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence has more than 3.7 GW of energy storage deployed or contracted in 29 markets globally and more than 4.5 GW of wind, solar and storage assets optimized or contracted in Australia and California. Through Fluence's products, services and AI-enabled IQ platform, Fluence is helping customers around the world drive more resilient electric grids and a more sustainable future.

Copies of the prospectus relating to Fluence's offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Fluence's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Disclosure
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels and rates of return consistent with prior experience.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Any AES Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 25, 2021 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding Exhibits) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

Website Disclosure
AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aes-energy-storage-joint-venture-fluence-energy-achieves-historic-milestone-with-initial-public-offering-301410600.html

SOURCE The AES Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • Why Teladoc Health's Prospects Look Better Than You Might Think

    I think many investors are missing the forest for the trees when it comes to Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). That's especially the case in the aftermath of the company's third-quarter update on Wednesday.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Shell Reports Big Profit Miss in Third Quarter

    Royal Dutch Shell Plc reports a big miss for the third quarter. Adjusted profit for the Anglo-Dutch oil company came in at $4.13 billion which was below the average estimate of $5.4 billion. The miss comes only a day after an activist hedge fund went on the attack. Bloomberg’s Will Kennedy reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Lloyds shares surge as mortgage boom doubles profits

    Lloyds saw a 96% surge in pre-tax profits to £2bn.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Stocks sold for tax reasons often surge at year-end: Bank of America

    Tax-loss harvesting is a popular way to lower capital gains tax bills. But because everyone does it at the same time, interesting patterns emerge.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.