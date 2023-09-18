AES (NYSE:AES) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AES (NYSE:AES) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on AES is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$42b - US$7.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, AES has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Renewable Energy industry average of 2.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AES compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering AES here for free.

So How Is AES' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, AES' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at AES in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why AES is paying out 35% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On AES' ROCE

In a nutshell, AES has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 45% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, AES does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

