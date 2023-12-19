AES Ohio continues 'Gift of Power' assistance program

Dec. 19—Dayton's electric utility is continuing its assistance program for customers who need help playing electric bills.

Since 2015, AES Ohio's program has distributed $1.3 million to more than 3,500 local families, the utility said recently.

The application period and distribution of program funds begins Jan. 16 through April 15, 2024, or until funds are exhausted.

The company's contribution of $50,000, along with donations from AES Ohio customers and employees, keeps the power on for families, friends and neighbors throughout the company's 24-county service territory, the utility said.

Every dollar stays local, and all donations are administered by a Dayton-area Salvation Army, the business said.

The program assists AES Ohio customers who do not qualify for other Ohio Energy Assistance programs.

"AES Ohio is committed to providing assistance to all customers, but understands the challenge many have in winter months when energy bills can increase as the temperatures dip," Brandi Davis-Handy, AES US Utilities chief customer officer, said in a statement. "The Gift of Power supports our families and neighbors who need it the most, helping them to avoid the difficult choice between a warm home and other necessities. We greatly appreciate the many customers and employees who contribute each year to make a meaningful impact for hundreds of customers across the Miami Valley."

AES Ohio customers may help by completing the donation envelope in their monthly bill or contributing online at aes-ohio.com/gift.

For more information, go to https://www.aes-ohio.com/gift-power. Information about the Ohio Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program (HEAP Winter Crisis Program) can be found at https://development.ohio.gov/individual/energy-assistance/winter-crisis-program

AES Ohio has more than 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio.