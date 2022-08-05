U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

AES Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted EPS Guidance; Remains on Track to Deliver on Renewables Growth

Strategic Accomplishments

  • Signed or awarded 1.6 GW of PPAs for new renewable energy projects in year-to-date 2022, bringing backlog to 10.5 GW

  • Formed the US Solar Buyer Consortium to incentivize manufacturing of up to 7 GW of solar panels in the US beginning in 2024

  • On track to complete 6 GW of renewable energy projects globally in 2022 and 2023

  • Signed agreements to redirect excess LNG from the Company's business in Panama to international customers through the end of 2022

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Diluted EPS of ($0.27), compared to $0.03 in Q2 2021

  • Adjusted EPS1 of $0.34, compared to $0.31 in Q2 2021

Financial Position and Outlook

  • Reaffirming 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance range of $1.55 to $1.65

  • Reaffirming 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025, off a base year of 2020

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation)
Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation)

"AES' business model continues to demonstrate its resilience in today's volatile environment and we are on track to achieve our 2022 guidance," said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. "We see strong demand for renewables and have already signed or been awarded 1.6 GW of new long-term contracts so far this year, and expect to achieve a total of 4.5 to 5.5 GW in 2022. Furthermore, we do not expect any material delays on 5.9 GW of backlog projects in the US as a result of supply chain issues. With expected growth of more than 75% in our installed renewable capacity over the next four years, AES is well on its way to becoming a majority carbon free and majority US company by 2025."

"All of our financial metrics continued to improve in the second quarter and we were able to further lengthen the tenor of some of our subsidiaries' debt at very attractive rates. Collections and days sales outstanding at our businesses remain strong, reflecting our predominantly investment grade rated customer base," said Stephen Coughlin, AES Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "With our results year-to-date and positive expectations for the remainder of the year, we are well-positioned to achieve our 7% to 9% average annual growth through 2025."

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations (Diluted EPS) was ($0.27), a decrease of $0.30 compared to second quarter 2021, primarily reflecting gains in 2021. These gains included the remeasurement of the Company's interest in sPower's development platform, the issuance of new shares by Fluence, and early contract terminations at Angamos. These impacts were partially offset by lower impairments in the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 (Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure) was $0.34, an increase of $0.03, or 10%, compared to second quarter 2021, primarily reflecting a lower adjusted tax rate and higher contributions from the Company's South America Strategic Business Unit (SBU) due to increased ownership in AES Andes. These positive drivers were partially offset by lower contributions from the Company's US and Utilities SBU due to impacts of outages and timing of renewables projects coming online.

Strategic Accomplishments

  • In year-to-date 2022, the Company signed or was awarded 1,618 MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) expected to come online in 2023 and 2024, primarily including 1,250 MW of solar and energy storage in the US.

  • In year-to-date 2022, the Company completed the construction or acquisition of 390 MW of solar projects in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

  • The Company's backlog is now 10,468 MW expected to be completed through 2025, including:

  • In June 2022, the Company formed the US Solar Buyer consortium with three other leading solar companies to drive the expansion of the US solar supply chain and support the growth of the American solar industry.

  • In year-to-date 2022, the Company signed agreements that will redirect excess LNG from the Company's business in Panama to international customers.

Guidance and Expectations1

The Company is reaffirming its 2022 Adjusted EPS1 guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 and its 7% to 9% annualized growth rate target through 2025, from a base year of 2020.

1

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. See attached "Non-GAAP Measures" for definition of Adjusted EPS
and a description of the adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EPS to Diluted EPS for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The Company is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent or reconciliation for its Adjusted EPS guidance
without unreasonable effort.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

See Non-GAAP Measures for definitions of Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Adjusted Pre-Tax Contribution, as well as reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Attachments

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Segment Information, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Parent Financial Information.

Conference Call Information

AES will host a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Interested parties may listen to the teleconference by dialing 1-844-200-6205 at least ten minutes before the start of the call. International callers should dial +1-929-526-1599.  The Participant Access Code for this call is 780498. Internet access to the conference call and presentation materials will be available on the AES website at www.aes.com by selecting "Investors" and then "Presentations and Webcasts."

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be accessible at www.aes.com beginning shortly after the completion of the call.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global power company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to future earnings, growth and financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Forecasted financial information is based on certain material assumptions. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding accurate projections of future interest rates, commodity price and foreign currency pricing, continued normal levels of operating performance and electricity volume at our distribution companies and operational performance at our generation businesses consistent with historical levels, as well as the execution of PPAs, conversion of our backlog and growth investments at normalized investment levels, rates of return consistent with prior experience and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in AES' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Readers are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Any Stockholder who desires a copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 28, 2022 with the SEC may obtain a copy (excluding the exhibits thereto) without charge by addressing a request to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, The AES Corporation, 4300 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22203. Exhibits also may be requested, but a charge equal to the reproduction cost thereof will be made. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at www.aes.com.

Website Disclosure

AES uses its website, including its quarterly updates, as channels of distribution of Company information. The information AES posts through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following AES' press releases, quarterly SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive e-mail alerts and other information about AES when you enroll your e-mail address by visiting the "Subscribe to Alerts" page of AES' Investors website. The contents of AES' website, including its quarterly updates, are not, however, incorporated by reference into this release.

 

THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in millions, except per share amounts)

Revenue:








Regulated

$              802


$         672


$           1,637


$           1,379

Non-Regulated

2,276


2,028


4,293


3,956

Total revenue

3,078


2,700


5,930


5,335

Cost of Sales:








Regulated

(734)


(580)


(1,439)


(1,162)

Non-Regulated

(1,781)


(1,392)


(3,398)


(2,781)

Total cost of sales

(2,515)


(1,972)


(4,837)


(3,943)

Operating margin

563


728


1,093


1,392

General and administrative expenses

(46)


(45)


(98)


(91)

Interest expense

(279)


(237)


(537)


(427)

Interest income

95


73


170


141

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(1)


(18)


(7)


(19)

Other expense

(29)


(4)


(41)


(20)

Other income

70


183


76


226

Gain (loss) on disposal and sale of business interests

(2)


64


(1)


59

Asset impairment expense

(482)


(872)


(483)


(1,345)

Foreign currency transaction losses

(49)


(2)


(68)


(37)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
AND EQUITY IN EARNINGS OF AFFILIATES

(160)


(130)


104


(121)

Income tax benefit (expense)

19


59


(41)


51

Net equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates

5


(10)


(28)


(40)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(136)


(81)


35


(110)

Gain from disposal of discontinued businesses


4



4

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(136)


(77)


35


(106)

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests and
redeemable stock of subsidiaries

(43)


105


(99)


(14)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

$             (179)


$           28


$               (64)


$             (120)

AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS:








Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$             (179)


$           24


$               (64)


$             (124)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


4



4

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION

$             (179)


$           28


$               (64)


$             (120)

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE:








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES
Corporation common stockholders, net of tax

$            (0.27)


$        0.03


$            (0.10)


$            (0.19)

Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation
common stockholders, net of tax


0.01



0.01

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$            (0.27)


$        0.04


$            (0.10)


$            (0.18)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The AES
Corporation common stockholders, net of tax

$            (0.27)


$        0.03


$            (0.10)


$            (0.19)

Income from discontinued operations attributable to The AES Corporation
common stockholders, net of tax


0.01



0.01

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE AES CORPORATION
COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$            (0.27)


$        0.04


$            (0.10)


$            (0.18)

DILUTED SHARES OUTSTANDING

668


671


668


666

 

 

THE AES CORPORATION

Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Information

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

2022


2021


2022


2021

REVENUE








US and Utilities SBU

$               1,197


$                  972


$               2,314


$               1,921

South America SBU

880


964


1,690


1,848

MCAC SBU

686


490


1,252


1,025

Eurasia SBU

318


277


686


547

Corporate and Other

36


37


59


61

Eliminations

(39)


(40)


(71)


(67)

Total Revenue

$               3,078


$               2,700


$               5,930


$               5,335

 

 

THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30, 2022


December 31,
2021


(in millions, except share

and per share data)

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$                 1,075


$                    943

Restricted cash

412


304

Short-term investments

595


232

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5 and $5, respectively

1,675


1,418

Inventory

871


604

Prepaid expenses

182


142

Other current assets

1,269


897

Current held-for-sale assets

844


816

Total current assets

6,923


5,356

NONCURRENT ASSETS




Property, Plant and Equipment:




Land

433


426

Electric generation, distribution assets and other

25,351


25,552

Accumulated depreciation

(8,387)


(8,486)

Construction in progress

3,356


2,414

Property, plant and equipment, net

20,753


19,906

Other Assets:




Investments in and advances to affiliates

1,098


1,080

Debt service reserves and other deposits

164


237

Goodwill

1,179


1,177

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $402 and $385, respectively

1,646


1,450

Deferred income taxes

395


409

Other noncurrent assets, net of allowance of $42 and $23, respectively

2,775


2,188

Noncurrent held-for-sale assets

1,137


1,160

Total other assets

8,394


7,701

TOTAL ASSETS

$               36,070


$               32,963

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES




Accounts payable

$                 1,685


$                 1,153

Accrued interest

214


182

Accrued non-income taxes

242


266

Accrued and other liabilities

1,099


1,205

Non-recourse debt, including $353 and $302, respectively, related to variable interest entities

2,202


1,367

Current held-for-sale liabilities

547


559

Total current liabilities

5,989


4,732

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES




Recourse debt

4,177


3,729

Non-recourse debt, including $2,142 and $2,223, respectively, related to variable interest entities

14,997


13,603

Deferred income taxes

1,086


977

Other noncurrent liabilities

3,117


3,358

Noncurrent held-for-sale liabilities

678


740

Total noncurrent liabilities

24,055


22,407

Commitments and Contingencies




Redeemable stock of subsidiaries

1,173


1,257

EQUITY




THE AES CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred stock (without par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,043,500 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)

838


838

Common stock ($0.01 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 818,735,314 issued and
667,878,925 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 818,717,043 issued and 666,793,625 outstanding
at December 31, 2021)

8


8

Additional paid-in capital

6,924


7,106

Accumulated deficit

(1,153)


(1,089)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,790)


(2,220)

Treasury stock, at cost (150,856,389 and 151,923,418 shares at June 30, 2022 and December
31, 2021, respectively)

(1,832)


(1,845)

Total AES Corporation stockholders' equity

2,995


2,798

NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,858


1,769

Total equity

4,853


4,567

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$               36,070


$               32,963

 

 

THE AES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in millions)


(in millions)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income (loss)

$           (136)


$             (77)


$              35


$           (106)

Adjustments to net income (loss):








Depreciation and amortization

264


263


534


538

Loss (gain) on disposal and sale of business interests

2


(64)


1


(59)

Impairment expense

482


872


483


1,345

Deferred income taxes

(36)


(94)


(43)


(73)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

1


18


7


19

Loss on sale and disposal of assets

(2)


40


2


20

Gain on remeasurement to acquisition date fair value


(176)



(212)

Loss of affiliates, net of dividends

19


10


52


46

Emissions allowance expense

121


66


239


124

Other

(4)


84


46


139

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(185)

