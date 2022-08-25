AesirX DMA - Digital Marketing Automation delivers enterprise-level backend as a service with up to 100 free delivered posts to Social Media per day

AesirX introduces AesirX DMA - 20 million javascript developers can now deploy free digital marketing automation solutions.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their initiative to reshape the world of digital marketing, the company behind the AesirX Solutions Series just released AesirX DMA App 1.4.0, an Open Source Digital Marketing Automation platform available to download from GitHub and offering 9 free social media channels with up to 100 delivered daily posts, for free.

AesirX has been developing successful digital solutions for more than a decade with a passion that has evolved to help their clients sell millions of products and reach their business goals. The company has also empowered and enabled agencies, developers, and organizations globally through their Open Source technologies, sharing their solutions as Free Open Source Software (FOSS) projects on GitHub.

As a former board member at Open Source Matters, Inc. (OSM - the nonprofit organization behind the CMS Joomla!) and many working groups as a contributor for more than a decade, AesirX founder, Ronni K. Gothard Christiansen and his global team have led the initiative not just to reshape the world of digital marketing to be privacy-first based, but also to democratize technology to the world.

"In the past decade, we have invented and developed Aesir - the world's only actionable 1st-party data Digital Experience Platform that is legally compliant and privacy-first by design," Christiansen said. "AesirX is the evolution that enables the community of javascript developers and partners into delivering customer journeys in the most meaningful way by utilizing qualitative behavioral data to personalize each customer experience, without abusing any personal data."

The next generation AesirX Solutions Series is being continually developed to support organizations globally with AesirX DMA, AesirX DAM (released Q3), AesirX PIM (released Q4), AesirX Ecommerce, AesirX Content, plus five further planned digital solutions to be released in the coming 18 months while evolving the future of the world wide web utilizing blockchain technology to resolve the problems of Web2.

Story continues

The all-in-one flexible tool connects any marketing department with web, social media, CMS (content management system), DXP (digital experience platform), email, publishing (e.g. Tumblr & Medium), ads, e-commerce channels, or any custom channels as desired. As with the entire series, AesirX DMA is time saving, cost effective, privacy focused and compliant by design - and then you can download and install the PWA and customize it all you want.

Using social media management tools to deliver SoMe content is convenient and helpful, yet something that can increase your marketing spending and decrease your overall revenue. AesirX DMA offers social media automation (currently 9 platforms and apps - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Discord, Telegram, Zalo, FB Groups) with unlimited users for free up to 100 delivered posts per day, unlike any other competitor in the industry.

As well as the Free Open Source version, there are three tiers that are self-hosted/managed from only $49 per month, plus a fully hosted/managed and serviced 'Enterprise' edition providing end-to-end support for complex workflow, roles, and organizational structures in large-scale organizations.

AesirX DMA is a PWA-powered (Progressive Web Application) Open Source Software platform that enables any frontend capable staff, agency, or supplier to customize their very own user experience and invidualize any digital marketing automation platform to exactly meet the needs of the customer.

AesirX gives back to the open source community on their journey to reshape the world of digital marketing and democratize access to mature technology. As such, all 10 AesirX Solutions as a Service will have the same Open Source PWA foundation - breaking the mold and removing all the hardship and expensive backend development. Instead, offering the full flexibility and freedom to the frontend while maintaining a free and Open Source foundation that includes access to the newest technology, to even the smallest of organizations.

About AesirX

All AesirX Solutions have the pricing and customer strategy based on an ideal deployment into the Microsoft Partner Network, or any similar IT Solution Consultancy Partner Channel. AesirX offers full support and services as well as 1 click installs on all Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud regions and can be npm deployed by any of the 20 million JavaScript developers in the world.

AesirX is born out of a purpose to deal with the consumer privacy issues in MarTech that are not being addressed by Web2 alone. Driving the need for a compliant, privacy-first future, WEB2 + WEB3 = AesirX heralds a new age of technology to reflect what the digital marketing industry needs, and what consumers deserve.

AesirX DMA is moving toward decentralized file storage and will soon release its first Single Sign On and Login solution based on Concordium ID blockchain. Eventually, all 10 AesirX solutions will evolve from Web2 to WEB2 + WEB3 - utilizing the best aspects to help solve real problems Web2 is failing to address largely because it is founded on technology that does not protect the user. AesirX will improve the customer, staff, or learning experience to create personalized and more meaningful engagement using Web3 and ID Blockchain technology - the answer to a mature and secure future for the world wide web.

Everyone is welcome to join the "AesirX Community'' on Telegram; A friendly Open Source community that celebrates and promotes the concept that transparency, giving back to the community, sharing and collaborating, lead to better software - and, maybe, a better society.

You can download AesirX DMA from GitHub: https://github.com/aesirxio/dma-app

For more information: connect with AesirX on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram, or visit https://dma.aesirx.io/

Contact:

AesirX Pte. Ltd

Founder and Creator Ronni K.Gothard Christiansen

ronni@aesirx.io

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12930248

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aesirx-dma---digital-marketing-automation-delivers-enterprise-level-backend-as-a-service-with-up-to-100-free-delivered-posts-to-social-media-per-day-301612136.html

SOURCE AesirX Pte.Ltd.