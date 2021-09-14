U.S. markets closed

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of $100 million, consisting of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "AEHAU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AEHA" and "AEHAW," respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book running manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, Attn: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Ave., 39th Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 404-7002, by fax at (646) 861-4697, or by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp.
515 Madison Ave
Suite 8078
New York, NY 10022
Attn: Suren Ajjarapu
Chairman & CEO
suren@aestherhealthcarespac.com
(646) 908-2658

SOURCE: Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664117/Aesther-Healthcare-Acquisition-Corp-Announces-Pricing-of-100000000-Initial-Public-Offering

