Aesther and Ocean Biomedical Announce Shareholder Approval of Business Combination

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK and PROVIDENCE, R.I, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: AEHA) (“Aesther”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) and Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (“Ocean”), a next-generation biopharma company, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced proposed business combination between Aesther and Ocean at a special meeting of stockholders held on February 3, 2023. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I’m pleased that the majority of shareholders have, through their votes in favor of going public, reaffirmed their belief in our vision for the company,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The business combination with Aesther brings us one step closer to realizing our foremost goals as an innovative life sciences company.”

“The future is unquestionably bright for Ocean Biomedical,” said Suren Ajjarapu, Chairman and CEO of Aesther. “Its efforts to develop a diversified portfolio of medicines and vaccines which the world desperately needs makes its approaching emergence as a public company a genuine victory for patients.”

Unmet Need and Scientific Breakthroughs

Ocean Biomedical is focused solely on catalyzing the clinical development of scientific breakthroughs occurring regularly at premier healthcare research institutions such as Brown University. The company is currently advancing proprietary discoveries which address three critical areas of unmet medical need: oncology, pulmonary fibrosis, and infectious disease. The ability to suppress tumor growth by controlling CHI3L1, a master checkpoint inhibitor, was uncovered by the Ocean team and stands to shift the broader oncology landscape. Various fibrotic diseases may be vulnerable to the effects of the OCF-203 pathway inhibitor Chitinase 1 (Chit1), also identified by Ocean. Finally, Ocean’s proprietary platform for infectious diseases has yielded promising vaccine and therapeutic candidates for malaria. That same platform can, in the future, potentially be utilized against infectious diseases like tuberculosis and pandemic-type viruses.

Story continues

Notable Investment Activity

Ocean and Aesther have partnered with some of the premier investment institutions in the health care space. This has led to a secure and growing runway to continue Ocean’s important innovations, with funding including:

$123.9 million in past and ongoing grants, in use to enable first-in-class drug and vaccine candidates that make up Ocean’s initial core portfolio in oncology, fibrosis, and infectious disease, all based on new target discoveries

A $40 million committed backstop by Vellar Opportunity Fund SPV LLC – Series 3

A Common Stock Purchase Agreement with White Lion Capital LLC,, which provides that White Lion Capital is committed to purchase the company’s Common Stock with an aggregate gross purchase price of up to $75 million



Advisors

About Aesther Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Aesther is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its principals possess public and private market investing experience and operational knowledge to bring value added benefits to Ocean Biomedical. The Aesther team has substantial experience investing in and operating businesses in multiple sectors, as well as a significant long-term track record in creatively structuring transactions to unlock and maximize value.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that accelerates the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical deploys the funding and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic, to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently developing five promising discoveries that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team is working on solving some of the world’s toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

To learn more, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com

In August 2022, Ocean Biomedical entered a definitive merger agreement with Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AEHA), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing, the combined company is expected to change its name to Ocean Biomedical, Inc. and its Class A common stock is expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "OCEA."

