Aesthetic Devices Market to hit US$ 22.33 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global aesthetic devices market is expected to clock at US$ 22.33 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. The global aesthetic devices market is primarily driven by rising awareness of the availability of treatments, increasing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures, and growing social media influence. The global market for aesthetic devices is expanding because of a growing obsession with a youthful appearance, technological advancements in aesthetic devices, the introduction of novel products, and rising investments in research and development.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:  https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/aesthetic-devices-market/7855

Growth Drivers

Increasing awareness about minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures is fueling the growth of the aesthetic devices market. Surgical aesthetic procedures are complicated and require specialized surgical skills. Minimally invasive aesthetic procedures such as rhinoplasty, lip augmentation, etc. require less time, have no stitch marks, and bear less risk; thus, are in high demand for performing aesthetic surgeries. Also, non-invasive procedures such as laser treatment, tattoo removal, hair removal, and skin pigmentation are much easier to perform, bear great treatment outcomes, and are less risky. These factors support the phenomenal growth in demand worldwide for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

The global aesthetic devices market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global aesthetic devices market based on products has been segmented into:

  • Aesthetic Implants

  • Facial Aesthetic Devices

  • Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices

  • Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

Aesthetic laser & energy devices dominate the global market owing to the increasing prevalence of vascular lesions, rising demand for skin rejuvenation, and increasing uptake of aesthetic procedures for tattoo removal, hair removal, and treatment of pigmented lesions. Additionally, the introduction of novel products, portable devices, and technological advancements contribute to the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/aesthetic-devices-market/7855

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global aesthetic devices market based on applications has been segmented into:

  • Tattoo Removal

  • Hair Removal

  • Breast Enhancement

  • Facial & Body Contouring

  • Facial & Skin Rejuvenation

Facial & body rejuvenation application dominates the global aesthetic devices market owing to the growing geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for wrinkle and acne treatment. The hair removal aesthetic devices are also expected to show exponential growth in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing affordability of laser treatments, increasing demand for hair removal procedures, and the introduction of novel products with greater effectiveness.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global aesthetic devices market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America and the Asia Pacific dominate the global aesthetic devices market. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to high disposable income, a high adoption rate of novel technologies, and a wide presence of key players. Additionally, developed infrastructure and technological advancement are contributing to the growth of the North American aesthetic devices market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global aesthetic devices market are

  • AbbVie Inc

  • Aerolase Corp

  • AirXpanders, Inc

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc

  • BTL Aesthetics

  • Candela Corporation

  • Cutera

  • Hologic Inc

  • GC Aesthetics

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

  • Lumenis Be Ltd

  • LUTRONIC INC

  • Quanta System

  • Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group) Co., Ltd

  • SharpLight Technologies Inc

  • Suneva Medical

  • Venus Concept

  • Sientra Inc

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL AESTHETIC DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

    1. Aesthetic Implants

    2. Facial Aesthetic Devices

    3. Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices

    4. Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

    5. Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Aesthetic Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=J6N4tCPB6nTABRDvomBCsHaqoFLejmvvGSzgPhm5&report_id=7855&license=Single&submit=

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


