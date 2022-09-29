U.S. markets closed

Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 22026, Rise In Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Surgeries to Boost Growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aesthetic devices market size in Mexico is expected to grow by USD 679.52 Mn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 2022-2026
Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico Vendor Analysis

Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Free Sample Report.

AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Johnson and Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Rohrer Aesthetics Inc., Salient Medical Solutions, Sanuwave Health Inc., SHENB Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

  • AbbVie Inc.: The company offers various types of online clothing rental brands such as Zayah, Cerise, and The Bontonlux.

  • Alma Lasers GmbH: The company offers online clothing rental on a form of a monthly basis.

  • Galderma SA: The company offers online and offline clothing rental services, including one-time rental and subscription services to women.

  • Lumenis Ltd.: The company offers various types of online clothing rental brands such as Leota, Esakthi, and Vision.

  • Rohrer Aesthetics Inc.: The company offers rent and purchase clothing services for products such as dresses, tops, bottoms, and others for Maternity women's clothes.

The rise in awareness regarding aesthetic surgeries, the growing number of private clinics and treatment options, and growing disposable income and healthcare spending will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the adverse effects related to the application of energy-based aesthetic devices, stringent regulations associated with the market, and the high cost of laser cosmetic surgeries will challenge the growth of the market participants. Buy Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aesthetic devices market in Mexico report covers the following areas:

  • Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico size

  • Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico trends

  • Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico industry analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the aesthetic devices market in Mexico's growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the aesthetic devices market in Mexico's growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aesthetic devices market in Mexico size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aesthetic devices market in Mexico

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the aesthetic devices market in Mexico vendors

Aesthetic Devices Market In Mexico Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

$679.52 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.03

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cynosure Inc., Galderma SA, Johnson and Johnson, Lumenis Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA, Rohrer Aesthetics Inc., Salient Medical Solutions, Sanuwave Health Inc., SHENB Co. Ltd., Venus Concept Inc., and Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Device

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Device

  • 5.3 Energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non energy-based aesthetic devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Device

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Dermatology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 10.4 Alma Lasers GmbH

  • 10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.6 Candela Corp.

  • 10.7 Cynosure Inc.

  • 10.8 Galderma SA

  • 10.9 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.10 Lumenis Ltd.

  • 10.11 Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA

  • 10.12 Venus Concept Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 2022-2026
Aesthetic Devices Market in Mexico 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aesthetic-devices-market-in-mexico-22026-rise-in-awareness-regarding-aesthetic-surgeries-to-boost-growth---technavio-301635714.html

SOURCE Technavio

