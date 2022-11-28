U.S. markets closed

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Size Will Attain USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 growing at 10.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting
·8 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING , Nov. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Size accounted for USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 9.3 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Statistics

  • Global aesthetic laser & energy devices market value was USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030

  • North America aesthetic laser & energy devices market revenue over 40% market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific aesthetic laser & energy devices market growth will register considerable CAGR of over 10% from 2022 to 2030

  • As per the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), more than 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed in 2021

  • Among product type, laser resurfacing devices gathered approximately 44% of the shares in 2021

  • Based on technologies, energy-based technology occupied shares of over 65% in 2021

  • Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is a global aesthetic laser & energy devices market trend driving the industry demand

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Growth Factors

  • Rising cases of skin related diseases

  • Advancement in technology in the field of aesthetic and energy devices

  • Growing prevalence of obesity cases in the world

  • Rising per capita income in emerging nations

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1189

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Report Coverage:

Market

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Size 2021

USD 3.9 Billion

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Forecast 2030

USD 9.3 Billion

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

10.1%

 

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Base Year

2021

 

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Technology, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Allergan Plc., Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corporation, Cynosure, Fotona, Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd, Sisram Medical Ltd., Solta Medical, and Syneron Medical Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Dynamics

The major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market are an increase in the adoption of advanced surgical devices and an increase in demand for cosmetic treatments.

The aesthetic industry has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years as a result of technological advancements, an increase in disposable income, and increased awareness about skin rejuvenation, all of which are major factors propelling demand for aesthetic procedures in underdeveloped nations. The adoption of innovative surgical devices in the aesthetics market has been consistent over the last few years. However, rapid progress has been observed in non procedures involving lasers and energy devices. Light-based systems, lasers, ultrasound devices, and other devices are among the aesthetic laser and energy devices. These devices frequently employ various combinations of energy in order to provide effective therapy. Aesthetic laser and energy devices are mostly used in skin and hair treatment, which includes hair removal, tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, scar removal, and skin tightening, among other things.

In order to expand their offerings in the skin care industry, the key manufacturers in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market are focusing on continuous innovation. As a result, they are focusing their efforts primarily on research and development in order to create products with cutting-edge technology. Because of technological advancements and the widespread use of laser devices, the adoption of aesthetic laser devices is increasing. The Venus Versa system of Venus Concept was approved by the US FDA in March 2016 for various skincare applications such as skin resurfacing and hair removal, among others. Furthermore, the Venus Versa system has been approved for the treatment of facial wrinkles, skin rejuvenation, and other conditions.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/aesthetic-energy-and-laser-devices-market

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Segmentation

The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into four segments: product type, application, end-user, and region. The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is classified into body contouring devices, cosmetic ophthalmology, laser resurfacing devices, and others. Fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, skin tightening devices, liposuction devices, and others are among the body contouring devices. Furthermore, laser resurfacing devices are classified as conventional or fractional ablation skin resurfacing devices. The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into five applications: scar removal, skin tightening & liposuction, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and ophthalmic applications. The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into four end-user segments: cosmetic centers, dermatology clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The global aesthetic laser & energy devices market is divided into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Share

Due to the advent of novel laser treatments, various products launches, and increased investment in R&D activities, the laser resurfacing devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the aesthetic laser & energy devices market.

According to an industry analysis of aesthetic lasers and energy devices, energy-based technology accounted for the greatest market share in 2021 and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years.

Skin tightening is expected to maintain a significant market share between 2022 and 2030, according to the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market forecast.

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Regional Growth

North America is expected to conquer the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market due to an increase in awareness of various non-invasive aesthetic services and an increase in the occurrence of skin disorders, both of which are expected to drive the region's aesthetic laser & energy devices market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for skin treatments, as well as the ease of access to user-friendly aesthetic devices is key drivers driving the growth of the aesthetic laser & energy devices market in the coming years. Because of increased preference for ambulatory surgery centres in developed countries, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow rapidly. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) provide advanced healthcare facilities as well as low-cost services.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1189

Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market Players

Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), Alma Lasers Ltd., Cutera, Chromogenex Technologies, Cynosure, Inc., Deka Laser Syneron Medical Ltd., Sciton, Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., and Zeltiq Aesthetics are some of the key players in the global aesthetic laser and energy devices market. In order to expand their customer base across the globe, the key vendors in the global aesthetic laser & energy devices market are focusing primarily on partnerships and product launch strategies. Manufacturers' increasing R&D investments, combined with advanced technologies, are expected to provide incremental possibilities for key participants in the global market.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market?

  • Which region held the largest share in Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers of Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market?

  • What will be the Aesthetic Laser & Energy Devices Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Healthcare Sector Related:

The Global Capnography Devices Market Size accounted for USD 513 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,134 Million By 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Walking Assist Devices Market accounted for USD 6,210 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 8,711 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Size is valued at USD 22,439 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 37,263 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


