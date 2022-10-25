U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

AESTHETIC ONE® APP DEVELOPED BY THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY REGISTERS OVER 22,000 BREAST IMPLANTS

·4 min read

Over 12,000 patients given on-demand access to their breast implant details

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. , Oct. 25, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society, a 2,600-member organization of board-certified plastic surgeons devoted to aesthetic plastic surgery, announced today that Aesthetic One, a free app developed through support From Allergan Aesthetics® and built by The Aesthetic Society's technology partner ANZU®, to inform and empower patients and plastic surgeons, has registered over 22,000 breast implants since launching in December 2021. The Aesthetic One app is the only implant registration platform that empowers patients with lifetime, on-demand access to their breast implant info and operative summary. The revolutionary HIPAA-compliant platform also features a paired app for patients allowing surgeons to share breast implant ID cards, operative summaries, photos, and more.

The Aesthetic Society
The Aesthetic Society

"I use Aesthetic One because of how easy implant registration is. I'm proud to be among the 570-plus physicians who invest in their patients by using Aesthetic One to provide their vital breast implant data.," says Dr. Nolan Karp, plastic surgeon, and Aesthetic Society member and Chair of the Aesthetic One Committee. "Aesthetic One users have registered over 22,000 breast implants— a milestone that keeps patients informed and empowered."

Aesthetic One was created as a direct result of the March 2019 meeting of the FDA General and Plastic Surgery Devices Panel discussing the safety and risks of breast implants. The Panel heard from members of The Aesthetic Society, patient advocates and manufacturers. There was a clear need for improved patient monitoring and collection of critical data, crucial steps to keep patients informed so they better understand risks associated with breast implants.

Aesthetic One addresses the concerns around device tracking and long-term implant safety. The 2019 FDA hearings highlighted the need for better long-term implant safety data as physicians, regulators, patients, and the media examined the incidence and impact of BII and BIA-ALCL. The Aesthetic One development team worked directly with high-volume implant physicians to develop an app that not only addresses concerns about device tracking and patient safety but also simplifies the registration process for physicians and staff. During focus groups and development meetings, physicians expressed that existing registries are time-consuming, hard to access, and fail to empower patients with details of their implants and surgical procedure. The team also sought to create a platform that would save the office time and improve data storage and access for the practice. Aesthetic One is a quick and easy digital implant registration option that replaces antiquated triplicate forms and faxes with a digital solution available on any device.

All implants registered with the Aesthetic One app are stored in a digital library permanently accessible to the physician and patient, empowering both with on-demand access to critical data.

Sign up for Aesthetic One at www.aestheticone.com/register. Account activation typically requires 1-2 business days. Breast implant patients can learn more about Aesthetic One by visiting: https://www.aestheticone.com/

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

About ANZU®:

ANZU®, founded in 2010, is an Arizona-based technology company that has developed a diverse product line which concentrates on solving some of the fundamental problems faced by institutions, physicians, and patients. These products include a clinical trials platform with prominent clients in Gene Therapy and Aesthetic Surgery, an Immunity Management System for SARS CoV-2 through a unique interface with laboratory information management systems (LIMS), the only mobile based breast implant registration and information exchange platform for patients, a medical education platform, and a big data platform in Aesthetic Surgery. For more information contact: tedh@anzumedical.com

The Aesthetic Society
www.theaestheticsociety.org
Media contact: sarah@theaestheticsociety.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aesthetic-one-app-developed-by-the-aesthetic-society-registers-over-22-000-breast-implants-301658028.html

SOURCE The Aesthetic Society

