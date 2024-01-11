Aesthetics Market Resilience: AbbVie Asserts Widely Used Botox Dominance Amidst Rising Competition

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) remains confident in Botox’s resilience in the aesthetics market, assured by its ability to sustain a dominant 68% share, as highlighted by Chief Commercial Officer Jeffrey Stewart during the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference.

In December, Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen filed a petition with the FDA, urging the agency to demand stronger warnings regarding the risk of a potentially fatal muscle-paralyzing disease linked to Botox and similar injections.

These treatments, leveraging botulinum toxins to target specific muscles and erase wrinkles, currently carry a ‘black box’ warning about the potential for the intended effects to spread to other areas.

Despite recent economic uncertainties impacting Botox sales, AbbVie anticipates continued strength, even in the face of emerging competitors like Revance Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:RVNC) Daxxify and Evolus Inc’s (NASDAQ:EOLS) Jeuveau.

Also Read: AbbVie’s New $9B Neuroscience Space Deal Might Attract FTC Scrutiny, Analyst Signals.

A notable concern for investors has been Revance’s Daxxify, known for its longer-lasting effects, lasting approximately six months, almost double the duration of Botox.

Stewart, however, emphasized AbbVie’s efficiency in maintaining its leading position amidst such challenges, a testament to the company’s strategic positioning in the market.

AbbVie’s acquisition of Allergan in 2020, a deal valued at $63 billion, facilitated its control over the lucrative anti-wrinkle injection market.

This move fortified its position and provided new growth avenues as the blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira faced the loss of exclusivity in the U.S. last year.

Citing Stewart, Reuters highlighted the company’s confidence in the performance of its newer immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, especially in treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Price Action: ABBV shares are up 0.12% at $165.09 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Story continues

Photo via Company

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Aesthetics Market Resilience: AbbVie Asserts Widely Used Botox Dominance Amidst Rising Competition originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.