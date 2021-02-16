Aesthetics Market Size Anticipated to Reach USD 12175 Million By 2025, Asserts Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies in Aesthetics Market are ZO Skin Health Inc., Alumier MD, Neostrata, Teoxane, Clinique IS Clinical, La Roche-Posay, Obagi Medical, Medik8, Biore, Elemis Ltd, Dermalogica, Swisscode, PCA Skin, Endocare, Skin Medica, Kiehl’s, SkinCeuticals, Lancome and Clarins

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetics Market Overview

As per market Research Future (MRFR), the Aesthetics Market is predicted to gain a strong valuation of USD 12,175.1 Million by 2025 because of the intensified demand for hair transplantation and liposuction methods and the mounting geriatric and obese population. Aesthetics is broadly described as the philosophical study of beauty and taste. Aesthetics medicine is an umbrella term for the various medical procedures that improve a person's physical looks and satisfaction by utilizing non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic techniques. The aesthetics industry has become a prosperous specialty that branches out beyond conventional dermatologists and plastic surgeons.

Many people who consider cosmetic procedures observe social media posts to find the most trustworthy providers accessible. Thus, social media is estimated to play a major role in developing the forecast period's overall aesthetics market. Many governmental bodies are also seeing the potential for development in the aesthetics market and are creating measures to support this growth in the future as well. For instance, China's Ministry of Education is making four propositions for developing aesthetic medicine. The establishment of "Aesthetic Medicine" as a second-level discipline below the first-level domain of "Medicine," citing aesthetic medicine as a major in the student catalog by producing a consistent training base for aesthetic medicine doctors and improving the examination arrangement for attending surgeons in the field.

Latest Trends Post COVID-19 Outbreak:

The COVID-19 outbreak has left a disadvantageous influence on the global aesthetics market. The luxury and beauty sector has been handling challenges following the pandemic due to restrictions being levied throughout different supply and manufacturing chains, leading to a lengthier delivery time of products to clients and irregular demand and supply ratio. The SARS-CoV-2 surge worldwide and the subsequent lockdowns have lowered the requirement for non-essential products and services, thus preventing the aesthetic market growth. There has been a remarkable growth in the need for non-invasive and minimally invasive aesthetic practices and a simultaneous weakening in the inclination towards conventional surgical procedures. Minimally invasive alternatives offer many advantages, including lesser pain and blemishing. Rapidly developing economies are projected to provide desirable opportunities to global vendors.

Aesthetics Market Key Players Locking Horns:

The contenders vying for a stake in the global market are undertaking several investment opportunities to expand their capacities to cater to a broader end-user base. Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, designers of EON, a touchless, intelligent body contouring device, have successfully concluded Series B financing, soliciting a total of USD 23.7 million. The series B funding round will fast-track their manufacturing and commercialization of their EON product as the leading trendsetter in the field of aesthetics. In comparison, other major players operating in the global market are taking steps to consolidate their global presence through mergers and acquisitions, such as Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, which recently announced that it has entered into a warrant contract with Cypris Medical, a privately held medical device. At the back of the completion of a clinical trial to be introduced in 2021, Allergan Aesthetics will be entitled to exercise its choice to obtain Cypris Medical, counting the company's Xact device. The strategic clinical trial will assess the safety and success of Xact in treating midface descent and neck lifts.

Aesthetics Market Demand

The rocketing demand for innovative aesthetic devices is also observed in specific countries supported by medical tourism growth, surging disposable revenue, and the intensifying knowledge about the available specialties. Surgeons in the field are highly focused on providing practical and safe aesthetic treatments to their patients using advanced devices. However, these aesthetic procedures still give rise to a few potential side-effects and put the patients at risk and complications, which dissuades them from going ahead with these services. To counteract these deterrents, the market players are introducing a product range that will alter target areas as naturally as possible. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie corporation, revealed the expansion of its CoolSculpting portfolio with the presentation of CoolSculpting Elite, a novel fat reduction procedure that uses CoolSculpting technology to focus, freeze and eradicate fat cells and is fortified with applications that match the body's natural curves, CoolSculpting Elite is FDA approved to treat visible fat protuberances in nine areas of the body counting the flank, thigh, abdomen, back, underneath the buttocks, upper arm, bra area, and the submandibular and submental areas.

Aesthetics Market Segmental Analysis

Despite these advances, the social stigma attached to cosmetic treatments is estimated to still have a certain degree of influence due to ethical and religious concerns that negatively portray aesthetic procedures. The technique-based segments considered in the aesthetics market are non-surgical aesthetic procedures and surgical aesthetic procedures. The non-invasive medical aesthetic market's growth has been bolstered the demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures. The salons & spas segment in the end-user global segment should accomplish the fastest evolution rate in the forthcoming years. Given the rising number of medical spas worldwide, this development can be easily realized.

Aesthetics Market Regional Insights

The lead in the global aesthetics market is expected to be taken by the Americas, while North America will emerge as the Americas' most noteworthy market. The North American aesthetic market growth results from the brisk growth in beauty treatments and numerous anti-aging cosmetic surgeries. The Mexican aesthetic devices market in the region has played well, credited to the refining healthcare infrastructure, intensifying burden of skin disorders, rising interest in cosmetic techniques, and the swelling number of skilled board-certified cosmetic doctors.

The European region's aesthetic market is touted to be the second leading region globally over the review timeframe, backed by the government's increasing support and the surging resident base of elderly patients who desire physical look development. Substantial healthcare expenditure is another growth encouraging aspect in the regional market. In France, most patients tend to adopt anti-aging methods and minimally-invasive treatments early on to retain a youthful appearance. The APAC regional market could quickly obtain the fastest expansion rate due to the exploding patient population, rapid advances in technology, and the profusion of lucrative opportunities for global players.

