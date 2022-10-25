U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Aesthetics Market Size Worth USD 320 Billion by 2030 at 13.92% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Aesthetics Market Trends and Insights by Procedure (Surgical Aesthetic Procedures and Non-Surgical Aesthetic Procedures), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centers and Salons & Spas) and By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Aesthetics Market Information by Procedure, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market size is anticipated to reach USD 320 Billion by 2030 at 13.92% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Aesthetics Market Synopsis

Aesthetic is the process of treating and enhancing the appearance of an individual by addressing a variety of conditions, like excessive fat, skin laxity, scars, cellulite, wrinkles, moles, liver spots, unwanted hair, skin discoloration as well as spider veins. Traditionally, this process includes oral & maxillofacial surgery, dermatology, plastic surgery, and reconstructive surgery. Medical aesthetics comprises non-surgical and surgical procedures or in a few cases, the combination of both of these to foster the physical appearance of the person.

Furthermore, deformities that arise owing to trauma, accidents, and various congenital disorders are corrected with the use of a variety of aesthetic devices. Additionally, aesthetic procedures facilitate the reversal of the aging process to some level. With the surging focus on enhancing physical appeal and people increasingly showing interest in treatments and products that help them enhance their youth as well as beauty, the aesthetics industry will continue to thrive in subsequent years.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3136

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 320 Billion

CAGR

13.92%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Procedure and End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for Noninvasive and Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Procedures

Growing Emergence of technically innovative devices

Aesthetics Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the aesthetics industry are

  • ZO Skin Health Inc.

  • SkinCeuticals

  • Obagi Medical

  • Dermalogica

  • Teoxane

  • Neostrata

  • Kiehl’s

  • Clarins

  • Clinique

  • Skin Medica

  • Lancome

  • La Roche-Posay

  • Medik8

  • Biore

  • Alumier MD

  • IS Clinical

  • Swisscode

  • Elemis Ltd

  • PCA Skin

  • Endocare

Aesthetics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Manufacturers focused on developing highly advanced aesthetic devices has resulted in stronger demand for aesthetic treatments over the years. The emergence of technologically innovative products, like non-invasive liposuction and body contouring devices based on fat-freezing technology, should enhance the growth prospects of the worldwide market in the years ahead. The Aesthetic Society (U.S.) reveals that body fat reduction is one of the top five non-invasive procedures in the country, with 154,420 procedures conducted in 2021.

There is now immense interest among people to look fit and younger than they are, which bolsters the demand for a variety of aesthetic treatments, especially in emerging countries. Aesthetic procedures like nose reshaping, Botox injections, and liposuction have sparked the interest of many people in countries like India as well as South Korea. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reports that India is among the leading five countries in the world conducting non-surgical procedures every year. This indicates the significant growth prospects for the aesthetics market in the country over the following years.

The rise in technological innovations along with companies’ high focus on business expansion should accelerate the growth of the worldwide market. To illustrate, in October 2022, Allergan Aesthetics, a global name in the medical aesthetics industry, set up its Shanghai Innovation Center to accelerate the development rate of the thriving industry by encouraging best practices among the top practitioners across China. The center is expected to provide efficient and high-quality training sessions online and offline to the healthcare professionals part of the country’s medical aesthetics sector, updating them with the latest aesthetics technology as well as products, and more.

Market Restraints:

Challenges in the form of unaffordability of the available treatments along with poor reimbursement regulations and policies in emerging regions will slow down the growth rate of the cardiovascular ultrasound treatment industry.

Another challenge will be the lack of skilled medical professionals and technicians in emerging countries. Also, the absence of an established, seamless supply chain can reduce the value of the worldwide market in the years to come.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (127 Pages) on Aesthetics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aesthetics-market-3136

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3136

Aesthetics Market Segmentation

By Procedure

The major aesthetic procedures are nonsurgical aesthetic procedures as well as surgical aesthetic procedures.

By End-User

The industry end users are hospitals & clinics, dermatology clinics & cosmetic centers coupled with salons & spas.

Aesthetics Market Regional Insights

The worldwide market is led by the Americas, with North America emerging as the regional leader in the region. The North American market for aesthetics has grown immensely in the past couple of years, thanks to the rapid rise in the number of beauty treatments combined with the surge in anti-aging cosmetic surgeries. The growth of the Mexican market for aesthetics has been noteworthy as well, given the advances in the healthcare infrastructure, escalating interest in various cosmetic procedures, rise in skin disorders, and the soaring number of trained and certified cosmetic surgeons.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3136

The Asia Pacific will be obtaining the fastest development rate in subsequent years, in response to the exploding patient base, continuous technical innovations, and the abundance of attractive opportunities for international companies. The striking expansion of the medical tourism sector in the region along with the soaring popularity of facial aesthetics should further facilitate market growth in the ensuing years.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Medical Aesthetics Market Size and Share Analysis By Product (Facial Aesthetic, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices), Technology (Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology & Cosmetic Centers) - Forecast till 2030

Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis; by Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring (Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, Others), Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants (Breast Augmentation, buttock Implants, Chin & Cheek Implants) and others) - Forecast to 2030

Facial Injectable Market Share, Growth and Trends Analysis by Type (Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymers and Particles and Collagen), Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face Lift and Lip Treatments), End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Spa & Beauty Clinic) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


