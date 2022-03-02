U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Aether Raises $18 Million Series A Led by Helena

·4 min read

Investment will enable Aether to increase headcount and scale up production to meet rapidly increasing market demand

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Diamonds ("Aether"), creators of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon, today announced the completion of an $18 million Series A funding round led by global problem-solving organization, Helena. The round was co-led by TRIREC, with participation from SOUNDWaves (the sustainability-focused investment vehicle from Sound Ventures, founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary), Khosla Ventures, and Social Impact Capital.

Aether transforms air pollution that would otherwise be warming the planet and contributing to climate change into breathtaking gem-quality diamonds. The company was founded in 2018 by CEO Ryan Shearman and COO Daniel Wojno with the mission to create a new category of diamonds that can have a tangible, positive impact on the planet. Aether began shipping its products to consumers in mid-2021.

In addition to being made from captured carbon, Aether diamonds are atomically identical to their mined counterparts, without any of the harmful environmental or social impacts. Aether uses clean energy throughout its supply chain and the company's proprietary diamond production process is the first commercialized process to have a net negative carbon footprint. In addition to locking otherwise harmful carbon away in their diamonds, Aether has committed to removing 20 metric tonnes of CO2 from the air for every carat of diamond sold, enough to offset the average American's carbon footprint by more than a year.

In addition to its investment, Helena joins Aether as a strategic partner, utilizing its vast network to support the company's commercial expansion. The partnership builds on Helena's previous work in direct air carbon capture by increasing market demand for an industry critical to reaching Net Zero.

Matthew Saunders, Principal at Helena, has joined Aether's board of directors. He leads the firm's private investing activities, which target innovations that provide solutions to societal problems.

"Aether's Series A will allow us to scale our carbon utilization technology and enact real and meaningful change in the market," says Shearman. "Aether has been fortunate to remain selective about whom we bring on as investors and Helena is a perfect match. Our values are deeply aligned. We are thrilled to be working together towards a shared vision for the future."

Says Henry Elkus, Founder and CEO of Helena: "Fundamental to Helena's climate goals is getting carbon capture to truly global scale. This can only happen if we move beyond underground sequestration and create viable commercial use cases for captured carbon. Aether has done this by creating an entirely new category of diamond using direct air carbon capture technology. Beyond supporting an industry critical to the climate crisis while simultaneously addressing multiple problems in the diamond space, Aether has forged an astounding product that stands alone. We are proud to share in such a monumental achievement and bring this more sustainable solution to consumers around the world."

For additional information on Aether, visit aetherdiamonds.com and follow their journey on Instagram at @aetherdiamonds.

About Aether
Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation. Aether transforms air pollution into valuable goods and materials. From pollution to solution, nothing to something. By pushing the boundaries of product design, manufacturing technologies, and craftsmanship, the company is paving the way for a more beautiful and enduring future for both people and planet. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in NYC's Diamond District, Aether has raised over $21M in funding to date and is growing quickly.

About Helena
Helena is a global problem-solving organization. Through Helena Projects, Helena seeks to implement solutions to critical societal problems. Since its founding in 2015, Helena Projects have included: America In One Room, which garnered the attention of President Barack Obama and The New York Times for one of the most significant political experiments in US history; Factory in the Sky, which supported the development and construction of the world's first carbon capture factory; Shield, which worked to protect the electrical grid from foreign and domestic threats; The Covid Project, which supplied tens of millions units of medical supplies and personal protective equipment to frontline responders during the COVID-19 pandemic; and Energy Vault, which expanded pathways to renewable energy adoption through a $22m investment in sustainable grid-scale energy storage. To learn more about Helena, visit helena.org.

Press Contact:
Aether Diamonds
press@aetherdiamonds.com

Helena
helena@ellecomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aether-raises-18-million-series-a-led-by-helena-301493178.html

SOURCE Aether

