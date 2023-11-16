Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the Aethlon Medical Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Corporate Update Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Miller with Rx Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Miller: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Aethlon Medical's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Michael Miller with Rx Communications. At 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time today, Aethlon Medical released financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. If you have not seen or received Aethlon Medical's earnings release, please visit the Investor page at www.aethlonmedical.com. Following this introduction and the reading of the company's forward-looking statement, Aethlon's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, James Frakes; and Aethlon's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven LaRosa, will provide an overview of Aethlon's strategy and recent developments.

A scientist holding a vial of the cancer-fighting drug developed by the biotechnology company.

Mr. Frakes will then make some brief remarks on Aethlon's financials. We will then open up the call for the Q&A session. Before I hand the call over to Mr. Frakes, please note the news release today and this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. The company cautions you that any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this conference call. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Story continues

Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The company's most recent report on Form 10-Q and in the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the company does not intend nor does it undertake any duty to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. James Frakes, Aethlon's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Jim Frakes: Thank you, Mike, and I would like to thank all of you for dialing in. This is Jim Frakes, many of you know me as the long-time CFO of Aethlon Medical. Last Tuesday, November 7, our Board of Directors made the decision to make a change in the company's leadership and they named me as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dr. Charles Fisher, Jr. On behalf of everyone at Aethlon Medical, we would like to thank Dr. Fisher for his service to the company as our CEO and as a member of our Board of Directors. I'm grateful for our board's confidence in me. I'm deeply committed to Aethlon's shareholders and employees and plan to work tirelessly to help the company succeed. I look forward to continuing the development of the Hemopurifier and initiating in both India and Australia, a potential Phase I clinical trial in oncology in area where we see great promise and ongoing emphasis.

We received clearance in October from the Drug Controller General of India, or DCGI, the Central Drug Authority in India for our planned oncology trial. We expect this trial to begin following completion of an internal in vitro binding study of relevant targets and subsequent approval by the respective ethics boards of interested sites in India. We previously reported a disruption in our Hemopurifier supply for domestic trials in use and that our intended transition to a new supplier for the Galanthus nivalis agglutinin for GNA, a component of our Hemopurifier was delayed because we worked with the FDA for approval of the supplement to our IDE which is required to make this manufacturing change. While we continue to work with the FDA to qualify the second supplier of GNA, I'm pleased to note we're also in the process of completing final testing to begin manufacturing Hemopurifiers at our new manufacturing facility here in San Diego for U.S. clinical trials, using GNA from our original GNA supplier.

We do have sufficient supply of Hemopurifier for use in our planned oncology trial in Australia and India. With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Steven LaRosa, Aethlon's Chief Medical Officer.

Steven LaRosa: Thank you, Jim, and I look forward to continuing to work with you closely in your new role as the Interim CEO at Aethlon Medical. We continue to work towards studying the Hemopurifier as an adjuvant treatment to anti-PD-1 antibodies, such as Keytruda and Opdivo in the treatment of solid tumors. Anti-PD-1 antibodies act to neutralize programmed death-ligand 1, or PD-L1, a ligand released by tumors that blocks the ability of one zone immune system specifically T cells to fight tumors. These agents have been revolutionary in the field of clinical oncology in a number of tumor types. But unfortunately, only approximately 30% of patients will have a lasting response. The leading theory of why this resistance occurs to these agents is that tumors release extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1 that service decoy molecules, in essence, distracting the antibodies from reinvigorating the body T cells to fight the tumors.

Unchanged or increasing levels of extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1 have been associated with progressive disease during anti-PD-1 antibody treatment. The hypothesis exist that if we can decrease or debulk extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1 with the Hemopurifier and we can resuscitate the ability of the anti-PD-1 antibodies to reinvigorate the T cell response to tumors. In vitro, we have previously shown that the affinity resin within the Aethlon Hemopurifier combined tumor-derived extracellular vesicles from a number of cancer types. In a patient with severe COVID-19 infection, we demonstrated in vivo a decrease in extracellular vesicles during Hemopurifier treatment. We are currently working on in vitro experiments to specifically address the ability of the Hemopurifier to decrease extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1.

If this is confirmed, as we expect, we plan to seek approval of a clinical trial of the Hemopurifier by Ethics Board committees at interested sites in Australia and India. The planned clinical trial is designed as a basket trial, meaning encompassing multiple tumor types for which anti-PD-1 antibodies are considered standard of care. In this trial, patients want to go a run-in period where they received two months of initial anti-PD-1 therapy, during which total extracellular vesicle concentrations as well as extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1 concentrations will be measured. We'll also be measuring markers of immune function. Patients who have stable or progressive disease after this 2-month run-in period of anti-PD-1 therapy will go on to the Hemopurifier phase of the study where different intervals of Hemopurifier treatment will be examined.

As such, each patient will be serving as their own control. This design is expected to help us answer a number of important questions, including, is the Hemopurifier treatment safe and feasible in patients with solid tumors? Does the Hemopurifier have the same effect on removal of extracellular vesicles in the immune system regardless of tumor type? How often do you need to treat with the Hemopurifier to have sustained decreases in extracellular vesicle levels? And do decreasing extracellular vesicles containing PD-L1 lead to improvement in antitumor T cell functions? The answers to all of these questions will inform the development of future efficacy trials with the Hemopurifier in oncology. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Jim for the financial discussion, and then we will open it up for questions.

Jim Frakes: Thanks, Steve, and good afternoon again, everyone. As of September 30, 2023, Aethlon Medical had a cash balance of approximately $10.2 million. Now some of you that listened to our previous quarterly calls, gently encourage me not to cover our expenses on such a granular basis. So I'll try to keep my remarks a bit more high level this quarter. You will find detailed expense information in the financial statements attached to our earnings release that just hit the wire or in our soon to be filed report on 10-Q. Our consolidated operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were approximately $3.2 million compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This decrease of approximately $0.5 million or 13.4% in the 2023 period was due to decreases in G&A expenses of approximately $700,000, offset by increases in professional fees of approximately $129,000 and an increase in our payroll and related expenses of $78,000.

The $700,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses or G&A expenses was primarily due to the combination of a $377,000 decrease in clinical trial expenses associated with the closed COVID trial. A $261,000 decrease in the purchase of raw materials for research and development testing for use in our Hemopurifier and a $140,000 decrease in subcontract expenses associated with previous government contracts. The $129,000 increase in professional fees was primarily due to an increase of $72,000 in accounting fees associated with audit and compliance services and a $38,000 increase relating to services for our Australian subsidiary. And the $78,000 increase in payroll expense was due to a $135,000 increase in salary expense related to an increase in headcount, which was partially offset by a $56,000 decrease in stock-based compensation related to employee stock option grants.

As a result of the changes in expenses that I just noted, the company's net loss decreased from $3.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2022, and to $3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023. We included these earnings results and related commentary in a press release issued earlier this afternoon. That release included the balance sheet for September 30, 2023, and the statements of operations for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. We will file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q following this call. Our next earnings call for the fiscal third quarter ending December 31, 2023, will coincide with the filing of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in February 2024. And now, Steven, I would be happy to take any questions that you may have.

Operator, please open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Marla Marin with Zacks. Please go ahead.

See also 15 Most Advanced Countries in Engineering and 20 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2024.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.